Women’s soccer paves the way with inaugural season

The IU Kokomo Women's Soccer team concluded its first regular season with an overall record of 7-8-3, 3-4-3 RSC, also securing a spot in the River States Conference Quarterfinals while finishing seventh in conference.

"I am so proud of these ladies for all of their hard work. They had a number of changes and new experiences to endure through the season and they did a fantastic job handling the pressure. To start the season with 19 freshman and compete against established programs, it makes me very excited for the future. It was a goal of ours to qualify for the conference tournament in year one and to do that is something that each of the ladies should take a lot of pride from," said Head Coach Terry Stewart.

"We have a great deal of talent and a desire to get better. Next season promises to be an exciting year for IU Kokomo Women's Soccer. At this time, I also want to make a special thank you to Taylor Coram, our lone senior, who was a tremendous leader and has left a lasting impression on our program. On senior day, Taylor got her reward for all of her hard work and energy throughout the season, with two goals in right minutes against Rio Grande in a 4-2 victory."

2019-20 Team Highlights:

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Set overall season record of 7-8-3, 3-4-3 RSC

Ranked seventh of eleven teams in conference

Finished the season with 132 saves, 27 goals and nine assists

First program victory on 9/3 against Rochester College

First conference victory on 10/3 against Brescia University

Earned a spot in the RSC Quarterfinals

Ranks 42nd in NAIA Division I Total Saves

2019-20 Individual Stats:

Keely Hoopingarner and Haley Abel both recorded a season high of seven goals and two assists.

Kaitlyn Godwin registered a season high of 123 saves in 18 games played

Kaitlyn Godwin ranks 28th in Division I total saves and 48th in saves per game

2019-20 Individual Conference Highlights: