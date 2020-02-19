Women’s indoor track sets four school records and three season bests at DePauw Invitational

Greencastle, Ind. – The IU Kokomo Women's Indoor Track team had six Cougars break four school records and three Cougars with season bests, while Kara Funk led the way finishing top four in the 60-meters dash and 200-meter dash on Saturday afternoon at the DePauw Indoor Invitational.
The IU Kokomo Indoor Track team competed in 13 events for the Cougars historic weekend at Depauw University. Junior Allison McMinn broke the school record in the women's 600-meter run finishing 12th of 18 runners with a time of 2:00.74, while Casey Lechner finished top five in the women's 1000-meter run with a record-breaking time of 3:21.36.
In team relay events, Shannon Isenberg, Rebecca Adney, Taylor Coram and Kara Funk broke the school record in the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:57.48 and a fourth-place finish. Allison McMinn, Casey Lechner, Isenberg and Adney followed finishing in seventh place with a record-breaking time of 4:37.82
Casey Lechner and freshman April Chrisman charted season bests in the women's one mile, with Lechner placing fifth with a time of 5:39.88 and Chrisman finishing 19th with a time of 5:57.06. Sophomore Audrey Benefiel was the final Cougar to record a season best with a time of 12:14.29 and 18th place finish in the women's 3000-meter run.
Lexi Jackson and Kara Funk posted the highest finishes on the women's team, with Jackson placing fourth in the women's one mile run with a time of 5:27.31 and Funk finishing top four in the 60-meters dash and 200-meter dash with times of 8.31 and 28.07.
Junior Sam Phillips and freshman Joel Barnes finished top 10 in the men's 1000-meter run, with Phillips breaking the school record with an eighth-place finish and a time of 3:01.36, while Barnes placed 10th with a time of 3:05.55.
Phillips also ran a season best in the men's one mile with a time of 4:58.39, joined by sophomore Carson Pocock and junior Sam Robinson with season bests of 5:34.31 and 5:47.86. Freshman Jared Quinn broke the school record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.54 and a 14th place finish, while senior James Wilkison also recorded a new school record in the 600-meter run placing 11th of 16 runners with a time of 1:37.43.
Senior Jacob Benefiel and junior Jeremy Jakes followed with season bests in the men's 3000-meter run, with Benefiel placing 24th with a time of 10:25.29 and Jakes finishing 27th with a time of 10:31.15.
The IU Kokomo Indoor Track team will participate in its final meet of the season at the Fred Wilt Invitational hosted by Anderson University on February 29 at 12:00 PM ET.
