Women’s indoor track breaks two school records with five Cougars setting season bests

Anderson, Ind. – The IU Kokomo Women's Track team concluded its indoor season with new school records in the distance medley relay and 200-meter run, while five Cougars posted season bests in four different meets.
Freshman Casey Lechner, junior Allison McMinn, freshman April Chrisman, and sophomore Lexi Jackson started the invite strong with a time of 13:18.57 in the women's distance medley for a new IU Kokomo school record. Freshman Kara Funk followed setting a new school record in the women's 200-meter dash with a time of 27.85 to go along with a first-place finish for the Cougars.
Casey Lechner and sophomore's Audrey Benefiel and Hailey Law recorded season best in the women's one mile run with Lechner finishing in first with a time of 5:39.80, Benefiel in fifth place with a time of 6:02.95, and Law placing eighth with a time of 6:45.92.
Benefiel also saw a season best in the women's 3000-meter run with a time of 12:10.85, while senior Rebecca Adney finished third in the 400-meter dash with a season best time of 1:11.02, and junior Allison McMinn with a season best time of 2:42.65 for a fifth place finish in the 800-meter run.
Senior James Wilkison, sophomore Jacob Teuscher, freshman Hayden Turner, and freshman Jared Quinn set a new school record in the men's 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:39.60. Freshman Cyrus Felger followed with a new school record in the men's 3000-meter run finishing seventh of 10 runners with a time of 9:51.38.
Felger also ran a season best in the men's one-mile run placing fourth with a time of 4:59.09, while senior Jacob Benefiel and junior Samuel Robinson finished closely behind with season best times of 5:04.03 and 5:43.09 respectively.
The IU Kokomo Track team will transition into its outdoor season starting on Saturday, March 28 at the Polar Bear Invitational hosted by Indiana Wesleyan University.
