Women’s basketball wraps up regular season with 69-55 win over Brescia

Kokomo, Ind. – The IU Kokomo Women's Basketball team wrapped up regular season play with a 69-55 win over Brescia University on Saturday afternoon in celebration of Q Merriweather on Senior Day. The Cougars totaled 16 overall wins this season, going 8-8 in the River States Conference.
IU Kokomo shot at 46 percent from the field and was led by sophomore Tia Chambers with 14 points and a game-high of seven rebounds. Senior Q Merriweather followed in double-digits with 11 points, while sophomore Sierra Peete added nine points and a team-high of six assists on the night. Fellow sophomores Ally Davis and Vanessa Mullins combined for 16 points, with Davis contributing two assists and Mullins with four rebounds.
IU Kokomo tallied a team total of seven steals and five blocks, led by Merriweather with three steals and Chambers with two blocks. The Cougars kept the Bearcats to a 36.2 shooting percentage, while forcing Brescia into 12 turnovers for 17 points. IU Kokomo also outrebounded the Bearcats 48 to 30, taking a 12 to 7 advantage off the offensive glass.
"This was a great win for our team on Senior Day. Q Merriweather deserved this after all she has given to this program. Everyone got an opportunity to play and it was a true team win. We are excited for post-season play; this team found a way and definitely deserves to be there. It's now time to survive and advance, and we are excited for the challenge ahead", said Head Coach Colie Shelwick.
The Cougars took a slow start in the first quarter with the game being tied on three separate occasions. IU Kokomo would eventually find its rhythm, taking a nine-point advantage of 34-25 going into the break.
Tia Chambers tallied eight points in the third quarter to help extend IU Kokomo's lead to 13 points with the score at 57-44. The Cougars put up 12 more points in the final ten minutes, led by Braxtyn Hurley and Kimberlee Kingma each with four points, to close out the season with a 69-55 victory over the Brescia Bearcats.
The IU Kokomo Women's Basketball will head into post-season play with a River States Conference Quarter Final game on February 26. The Cougars opponent is to be announced.
For the latest news, updates, and information on the IU Kokomo Women's Basketball team, fans can visit IUKCougars.com. Fans can also stay up-to-date on the latest Cougar basketball news by following @IUKAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.