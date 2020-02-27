Women’s basketball upsets no. 23 WVU Tech for spot in RSC

Beckley, W. Va. – Sophomore Braxtyn Hurley hit a game-winning three-pointer in the final seven seconds of the contest for the Cougars to edge No. 23 WVU Tech Golden Bears, 72-71, in the River States Conference Quarterfinals on Wednesday evening at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.
Four Cougars recorded double digits in the scoring category, led by sophomore Tia Chambers with 18 points having a strong night on the floor shooting at 67 percent (8-12). Senior Q Merriweather followed with 12 points, while sophomore Ally Davis posted her first double-double of the season with 11 points and a game-high of 11 rebounds. Junior Alec Fitts registered 10 points to go along with three assists, one block and one steal.
IU Kokomo shot at 45.3 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from beyond the arc, while WVU Tech shot at 38.3 percent in field goals and 26.3 percent in three-pointers. The Cougars took a slight 39 to 38 advantage in rebounds, while forcing WVU Tech into 15 turnovers. Sophomore Sierra Peete tallied a season-high of nine assists and three steals with Tia Chambers locking in a game-high of three blocks.
After WVU Tech took an 18-12 lead in the opening 10 minutes of the contest, IU Kokomo would respond in the second quarter with a 13-point advantage, 36-23, after Alec Fitts executed one shot at the foul line. The Cougars would control the game going into the second half, until the Golden Bears took a slight 49-48 lead in the final minute of the third quarter.
WVU Tech would keep its lead for the next nine minutes, but IU Kokomo would claw its way back to take a 69-68 lead with Tia Chambers going good for two points. Golden Bear Laura Requena would put up three points in return for a WVUT lead, but sophomore Braxtyn Hurley would hit a three-pointer, assisted by senior Q Merriweather, in the final seven seconds of the game to edge the Golden Bears, 72-71, for a spot in the River States Conference Tournament Semi-Finals.
The IU Kokomo Women's Basketball Team will travel to Circleville, Ohio to compete in the River States Conference Sem-Finals against Ohio Christian University on Saturday, February 29 at 1:00 PM ET. The Cougars defeated the Trailblazers earlier this year with a score of 89-76. Ohio Christian finished the regular season with an overall record of 19-11, 8-8 RSC.
For the latest news, updates, and information on the IU Kokomo women's basketball team, fans can visit IUKCougars.com. Fans can also stay up-to-date on the latest Cougar basketball news by following @IUKAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.