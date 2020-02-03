Women’s basketball falls in tight matchup against WVU Tech

Beckley, W. Va. – The IU Kokomo Women's Basketball team battled WVU Tech down to the wire, but the Golden Bears rallied late in the fourth quarter to take an 88-82 win Saturday afternoon at the Beckley – Raleigh County Convention Center.
Sophomore Tia Chambers scored 23 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead IU Kokomo against WVU Tech, while sophomore point guard Sierra Peete also posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard/forward Vanessa Mullins tallied 17 points with junior guard Alec Fitts following with 16 points off the bench.
Sophomore guard Ally Davis dished out a season-high of six assists, followed by Q Merriweather and Peete each with three. The Cougars recorded a shooting percentage of 39.2 from the floor and 72.7 percent in free throws, while the Golden Bears shot at 47 percent in field goals and 70 percent at the foul line. IU Kokomo outrebounded WVU Tech 53 to 34 and forced the Golden Bears into 10 turnovers.
The Cougars went on an 8-0 run starting at the 7:22 minute mark, on their way to an early 19-8 advantage. The Golden Bears put the game within seven points, but IU Kokomo ended the first in front with a score of 21-14.
IU Kokomo continued to put on a dominant performance, not allowing WVU Tech to take back the lead in the second quarter. The Cougars would go into halftime with a six-point lead of 45-39.
Returning to the court, IU Kokomo would put up its biggest lead of 19 points in the final two minutes of the third quarter with Alec Fitts hitting a three pointer for the Cougars. The Golden Bears would respond with a 12-0 run to tie the game up at 73-73.
WVU Tech would continue with its lead till the final buzzer, defeating IU Kokomo 88-82 to remain undefeated in River States Conference play.
The IU Kokomo Women's Basketball team will be back at Cougar Gym on Tuesday, February 4 at 5:30 PM ET to compete against Midway University. The Cougars defeated the Eagles twice last season with scores of 112-86 and 70-67. Midway has a current overall record of 18-5, 7-4 RSC.
