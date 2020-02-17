Women’s basketball drops road decision to Alice Lloyd

Pippa Passes, Ky – The IU Kokomo Women's Basketball team turned a 19 point second half deficit into a 10-point game down the stretch, but the Cougars weren't able to complete their late rally, falling 81-71 to Alice Lloyd College on Saturday afternoon at the ALC Campus Center.
Sophomore Vanessa Mullins led the Cougars with her first 20-point performance of the season, while fellow sophomore Tia Chambers posted her 12th double-double with 14 points and a game-high of 11 rebounds. Freshman Jasmine Lilly finished with seven points to go along with a game-high of two steals, with sophomore Sierra Peete following with six points and a game-high of two assists.
IU Kokomo and Alice Lloyd both suffered 13 turnovers throughout the contest, but the Cougars took a slight 54 to 52 advantage in rebounds and generated six steals. Defensively, IU Kokomo limited the Eagles to a 37.1 (26-70) shooting percentage, but Alice Lloyd capitalized on their free throw opportunities, going 26-28 (92.9 percent) from the stripe.
The two sides went back and forth for the majority of the first half with neither team owning a double-digit lead in the first two quarters. Both teams were always within striking distance, but Alice Lloyd would take a minimal four-point advantage of 38-34 going into halftime.
The contest would be tied up two different times in the third quarter, until the Eagles took a one-point lead at the 6:45 minute mark. This lead would continue all the way to the final buzzer, where Alice Lloyd would defeat the Cougars 81-71 for their sixth RSC win this season.
The IU Kokomo Women's Basketball team will continue on the road with its next competition in New Albany, Ind. against Indiana University Southeast on February 18 at 5:30 PM ET. The Cougars are 0-1 against the Grenadiers this season. IU Southeast has a current overall record of 17-10, 8-6 RSC.
For the latest news, updates, and information on the IU Kokomo Women's Basketball team, fans can visit IUKCougars.com. Fans can also stay up-to-date on the latest Cougar basketball news by following @IUKAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.