Women’s basketball defeats Point Park to earn fifth RSC win

Kokomo, Ind. – Sophomore Tia Chambers registered a game high of 16 points and 11 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season to help lead IU Kokomo to a 63-47 win over Point Park University on Saturday, snapping the Cougars two-game losing streak.
Eight different Cougars scored in Saturday's win against the Pioneers, led by Chambers shooting at 46 percent from the field (6-of-13). Junior Jada Anderson followed with 13 points off the bench, shooting 5-of-6 field goals and 1-of-1 from beyond the arc. Sophomore Vanessa Mullins added eight points, while sophomore Ally Davis and junior Alec Fitts tied with eight points each.
The Cougars shot at 40.4 percent from the floor and 64.7 percent in free throws, while holding Point Park to a low of 23 percent in field goals and 10.3 percent in three-pointers. IU Kokomo outrebounded the Pioneers 44 to 39 and gained nine points off Point Parks 11 turnovers.
Chambers tallied 11 rebounds to pace the Cougars off the board, with Mullins and Anderson following with seven each. Sophomore Sierra Peete had a team-high of four assists, while Anderson, Peete, and Mullins tied for a team lead in steals each with one.
Alec Fitts led IU Kokomo with five points in the first quarter, as the Cougars took a four-point advantage of 13-9 going into the second. Braxtyn Hurley executed from beyond the arc at the 3:00 minute mark to give the Cougars their biggest lead yet of 14 points with the score at 30-16. IU Kokomo would go into a slight scoring drought in the final minutes of the second quarter to go into the break with a 30-18 lead of the Pioneers.
The Cougars would continue to keep a double-digit lead all of the third quarter, with Ally Davis leading the way with seven points and Tia Chambers with five. Point Park logged 10 points in the final 10 minutes of the game, but it would not be enough to start a late rally against the Cougars. IU Kokomo would defeat the Pioneers 63-47 for its 13th win this season.
The IU Kokomo Women's Basketball team will return to Cougar Gym on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 5:30 p.m., to compete against Asbury University. The Cougars went 1-1 against the Eagles last season. Asbury has a current overall record of 17-9, 5-7 RSC.
For the latest news, updates, and information on the IU Kokomo Women's Basketball team, fans can visit IUKCougars.com. Fans can also stay up-to-date on the latest Cougar basketball news by following @IUKAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.