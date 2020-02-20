Women’s basketball cruises past IU Southeast, 70-51

The IU Kokomo Women's Basketball team won its seventh game on the road this season, rolling to a 70-51 victory over Indiana University Southeast at the IUS Activities Center for a guaranteed spot in the River States Conferenfce Tournament.
Sophomore Ally Davis led the way for IU Kokomo offensively with a season-high of 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 from the foul line. Fellow sophomore Vanessa Mullins tallied 14 points and eight rebounds, while sophomore Tia Chambers posted 13 points and matched her career-high of 19 rebounds for the double-double against the Grenadiers.
The Cougars used a strong advantage off the glass and at the free throw line to pull away from IU Southeast throughout the contest. IU Kokomo outrebounded the Grenadiers 51 to 28 and recorded a 36 to 14 advantage off the defensive glass.The Cougars made 17 shots at the foul line, compared to the 11 made by the home team.
IU Kokomo also shot at 50 percent (25-25) from the floor and 33.3 percent (3-9) in three pointers, while keeping IU Southeast to a game low of 26.2 percent (17-65) in field goals and 27.3 percent (6-22) from beyond the arc. The Cougars registered eight blocks and seven steals, led by Tia Chambers of with three blocks and Davis, Peete, and Merriweather each with two steals.
"This was a good win for us as a team, especially because of how we regrouped after a tough loss against Alice Lloyd. This was probably the best I have seen this group of players defend and defense fuels offense", said Head Coach Colie Shelwick. "Ally Davis played such a smart game tonight and was able to lead us to victory. Tia Chambers and Vanessa Mullins worked well together inside with sharing the ball. We did something a little different by playing two point guards and I liked the look that it brought. Sierra Peete and Jasmine Lilly were able to control the narrative tonight, also helping us towards the win we needed tonight."
IU Southeast would take a one-point lead three times in the first quarter, but IU Kokomo answered with a 15-13 lead at the 3:01 minute after Alec Fitts drained a three -pointer and would not trail again for the remainder of the contest.
The Cougars would take their largest advantage of 14 points in the final seconds of the second quarter for a 34-20 lead going into the break. IU Kokomo would keep a dominant offensive performance in the second half, with a 52-33 lead going into the final quarter of the game.
The Cougars would retain a double-digit advantage over the Grenadiers in the final 10 minutes of the game, leading to a 70-51 victory over IU Southeast for their seventh RSC win this season.
The IU Kokomo Women's Basketball team will return to Cougar Gym for its last regular season game on February 22 at 1:00 PM ET to compete against Brescia University. The Cougars defeated the Bearcats earlier this season with a score of 77-58. Brescia has a current overall record of 9-20, 5-10 RSC.
