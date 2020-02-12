Women’s basketball claims back-to-back wins with 85-68 victory over Asbury

Kokomo, Ind. – Five Cougars posted double-figures to help lead the IU Kokomo Women's Basketball to an 85-68 victory over Asbury University on Tuesday evening at Cougar Gym.
Sophomore guard Ally Davis scored a game-high 16 points, with teammates sophomore point guard Sierra Peete and junior guard Alec Fitts adding 15 points each. Sophomore forward Tia Chamber followed with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting and 4-of-6 at the foul line, while sophomore guard/forward Vanessa Mullins logged 13 points.
Peete dished out a season-high of seven assists, followed by Chambers with four and Fitts with three. Alec Fitts also registered a season-high of 10 rebounds for her first IU Kokomo career double-double.
The Cougars tallied three blocks and four steals, while outrebounding Asbury 64 to 38. IU Kokomo converted 15 points off the Eagles 11 turnovers and kept Asbury at bay with the Eagles shooting at 28.2 percent (20-71).
The Cougars took a slow start to open the first quarter with Asbury taking an 11-point advantage of 27-16 going into the second. IU Kokomo started to find its offensive groove going on a 10-0 run to tie the game up at 34-34, eventually taking a 45-42 lead going into halftime.
The Cougars came out in the third quarter and seized command of the game, taking a 15-point advantage at the 3:03 minute mark after Alley Davis went good for two points. IU Kokomo would only dropped its double-digit lead one time for the remainder of the game. The Cougars would continue to keep a balanced offense and defense untill the final buzzer, defeating Asbury 85-68 to lock in their sixth win in RSC competition.
The IU Kokomo Women's Basketball Team will travel to Pippa Passes, Kentucky to compete against Alice Lloyd College on Saturday, February 15 at 1:00 PM ET. The Cougars defeated the Eagles earlier this season with a score of 83-80. Alice Lloyd has a current overall record of 11-13, 3-10 RSC.
For the latest news, updates, and information on the IU Kokomo Women's Basketball team, fans can visit IUKCougars.com. Fans can also stay up-to-date on the latest Cougar basketball news by following @IUKAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.