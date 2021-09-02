WINNING FOR #70

This past Saturday, the Western Panthers played football for the first time since fallen teammate Trevor Buckley died in a single-vehicle car accident a week ago.

The team fought hard for a 28-26 victory over Western Boone Saturday morning at 10 a.m., notching the team's first win of the season. Quarterback Dylan Bryant rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns, while throwing for 53 yards and another touchdown, while Hayden Shepherd added 87 rushing yards and a score himself. Panthers Head Coach Alex Stewart said it was good to get the win for the community and team as a whole after a heavy week.

"It felt really good. I think our kids did a good job all week of coming to practice despite the circumstances, being tough and pushing through," Stewart said. "It was great to see them out there playing and competing. It was great to see our fans and our community. I know our community took a big hit this week and it was good for a couple hours to kind of put it out of their mind for a little bit."

There was a moment of silence for Buckley before the game started, and after the Panthers secured the victory, Buckley's father, Tony, wrang the bell with player Evan Stout.

Western Boone athletics released a statement following the game against the Panthers, showing their love for the Western community and team.

"Something as simple as a game is a tremendous vessel to allow people to channel emotion and lose themselves in competition for a couple of hours. It was a great game," the release stated. "We wish Western the best of luck the remainder of the season and appreciated the honor and opportunity to share the field and play a game today."

During Western's next game on Sept. 3 against West Lafayette, there is a red, white, and blue theme honoring Buckley and his love for his country and values, orchestrated by Western students.

Stewart said he hopes this win can bring some positive energy and momentum to the Panthers, and that his team may have unlocked a new level they can ride out the rest of season on in Buckley's honor.

"They just came together and it was a great team victory. I think they played extremely hard together and played for each other. They were picking each other up. It was just a really good team win for us," Stewart said.

Buckley will be remembered forever in the Western community and beyond, and the school will never be the same. He is remembered as a wonderful son, teammate, student, and American, and his legacy will live on through the spirit of his teammates and the love he had for them all.