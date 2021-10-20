Wilkats primed for big step in Peckinpaugh's second year

The Kokomo Wildkats know they have the talent to win big, but the real kicker for the team in 2021 is the experience brought back with four returning starters and nine returning varsity players.

It’s year two for Head Coach Haley Peckinpaugh, and after turning a 4-19 team from 2019 into a 9-10 team in her first season, she said she’s expecting a big jump from her team in 2021. The talent has always been there, but now the team is experienced and she knows what she’s dealing with, returning her top three scorers.

“I think the culture change really turned the program around (last year), and I think just more experience will bring the wins,” Peckinpaugh said. “I started two freshmen last year. Sometimes I started three freshmen, and we were really young so we just weren’t very experienced.”

This is one of the hardest-working teams she’s ever coached, she said, and that work ethic is led by senior Chloe McClain.

The Wildkats star recently signed to play at Indiana Tech next season, but McClain has been in the gym, focused on achieving her final-year goals. One of those goals is getting to 1,000 career points. She’s at 793 points currently, but Peckinpaugh said she’s team-first above everything. McClain just wants to win.

“I mean, she has been working harder than I could have ever imagined the last four months. She’s been in the gym constantly, she’s pushing herself outside of her comfort zone, and she wants to make it so that she can accomplish her goals but accomplish the team’s goals as well. She hasn’t made it all about her, she’s not that type of kid. She’s going to always go out there and do what’s best for the team,” Peckinpaugh said.

So what is the ceiling for the Wildkats this season? Peckinpaugh doesn’t see one. Are they talented enough to win the sectional? She said of course. Are they talented enough to win the conference? She said of course.

Having an off-season is a luxury never to be taken for granted again, Peckinpaugh said. A year ago, Peckinpaugh joined Kokomo in a stop-and-go climate, with practices getting canceled and no extra time in the gym during the summer.

That’s all changed in 2021. Though the team is still being extremely responsible and cautious in the current climate, Peckinpaugh admits it’s night and day having time to prepare long before the season kicks off.

“I’m super confident. I would say our ceiling is kind of unknown because we have a lot of potential. We have so many players back from last year that at any given time I think we can take that next step. So the ceiling to me is as far as we can push it,” Peckinpaugh said.

In her year at Kokomo, Peckinpaugh has made it a big priority to keep grooming and establishing a better feeder program for the school.

Kokomo’s “Little Dribblers” program has combined younger boys and girls from kindergarten through second grade, introducing them to the game and establishing a love for sport early on in camps and workshops this fall. Peckinpaugh said the importance of such programs is invaluable and can’t be overstated.

The camps started last month and run twice a week in October, and Peckinpaugh said the results so far have been both encouraging and exciting, especially for the girls.

“I think that’s really important at that age to get them introduced to the game and just kind of love the game. Kokomo has been struggling a little bit (historically) with the feeder program, especially on the girls side. I think we have probably about 50 girls, kindergarten through second, that signed up, which is so huge because that’s 50 girls that might not have known basketball otherwise,” Peckinpaugh said.

If the Wildkats can put it all together in 2021, the team will be dangerous. Peckinpaugh has changed the culture, reinvigorating the program and building up the feeder program as well, but now it’s time to turn that momentum into wins and sectionals.

The future could be very bright for Kokomo girls’ basketball. The team’s season opener is Oct. 28 at Tri-Central High School at 7 p.m.