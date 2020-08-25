Wildkats on track for another strong year

Coming off a strong season last year with a two-time sectional title under its belt, the Wildkat tennis team has set the tone early for another successful year.

The team will miss some key players from last season but has returned a couple of veterans including Jon Callane, Taylor Duncan, Drew Swain, and Ty Lauderbaugh. Winning the first two matches, the Kokomo Head Coach Shawn Flanary said the season has been “so far so good.”

“Right now whatever you get in is better than nothing because you don’t know what to expect with all the contact tracing with COVID and everything … We’ve definitely got some areas that we’ve got to get better at in. Kids are out working hard and trying, and we’re working to get better,” Flanary said.

To kick off the season, the Wildkats defeated Plymouth at home 3-2 last week. Callane won his match with a score of 6-0, 6-0, and Lauderbaugh also won with a score of 6-1, 6-0. The Wildkats dropped the first set in the remaining three matches; however, the athletes forced a third set in all three matches. Duncan lost the match 6-4, 0-6, 6-3. Additionally, the number-one doubles team lost 7-5, 4-6, 6-0. The number-two doubles team (Jacob Walker and Brandon Hansen) sealed the deal for the Wildkats, scoring 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

The team met Alexandria-Monroe on the Wildkat court, beating the Tigers 5-0. For singles, Callane went 6-0, 6-0. Duncan went 7-5, 6-3, and Lauderbaugh went 6-0, 6-2. The doubles teams of Hansen and Swain went 6-3, 6-1, and Caleb Wallace and Walker went 6-3, 6-0.

To round out the first week, Kokomo traveled to Mississinewa, falling short to the Indians 3-2. Callane dominated in a 6-0, 6-2 victory. The number-two doubles team of Walker and Wallace won in a 6-4, 6-2 effort.

Flanary said Callane has worked hard to improve his game outside of the tennis season over the years, starting when Flanary began giving Callane lessons approximately 10 years ago. Callane has been playing number-one singles for the team so far this season.

“He’s worked hard at his game. Tennis has always been his main sport for years … He’s continued to work hard in Indianapolis and play a lot of tournaments, put a lot into it. So we’re excited for his senior year. We’re hoping we’re able to keep it rolling and everything. He’s probably the foundation of the team in terms of play level and leadership,” Flanary said.

Flanary also commented that players Duncan, Swain, and Lauderbaugh have done well.

Other varsity players not previously mentioned are Jayleb Walsh, Miki Sanchez, Isaac Elkin, and Andrew Guerre.

The Wildkats are looking forward to the challenging matches in the regular season against county rivals Northwestern and Western, according to Flanary, as well as the conference and sectional matches at the end of the season, such as Lafayette Jefferson and Marion, and especially Harrison.

“Harrison in our conference is going to be an All-State level team with three very high-level players. We’re going to have a hard time beating them, but we’re excited for the opportunity and the challenge,” Flanary said.

The goal for the end of the season will be to defend the team’s sectional championship. After getting past Northwestern and Western teams, the Wildkats will have a tall task with Carmel and other Indianapolis powers in Kokomo’s regional, Flanary said.

Kokomo will travel to rival Harrison on Thursday, Aug. 27, for the varsity matchup at 5 p.m.