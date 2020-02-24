Wildkats go 1-1 over the weekend

The Kokomo boys’ basketball team split a pair of home games over the weekend.
On Friday night, the Kats got the weekend off to a rough start, losing to the Anderson Indians 75-63. The loss dropped the Kats to 7-14 and a 2-7 finish in NCC play.
Leading the way for Kokomo was junior R.J. Oglesby scoring 22 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Sophomore Bobby Wonnell added 21 points and five rebounds, and junior Jackson Richards also contributed 10 points and six rebounds.
On Saturday, the Kats rebounded from Friday’s disappointing loss to defeat Fort Wayne North 83-57. The Kats played with tremendous effort, spirit, and togetherness with all of the players contributing, according to Head Coach Bob Wonnell.
Leading the way statistically was the “three headed monster” of Oglesby Richards, and Wonnell. Wonnell led the Kats in scoring with 20 points, while pulling down five boards and dishing out three assists. Oglesby scored 17 points and grabbed a season high 14 rebounds, and Richards nearly achieved a triple double playing an excellent all-around game, scoring 16 points, pulling down 12 rebounds, and dishing out a team high seven assists.
The win improved the Kats to 8-14 on the season.
Kokomo will bring the regular season to an end this Friday with senior night when the team will host Huntington North for a 6/7:30 p.m. junior varsity and varsity doubleheader.