Wildkats focus on team-first mentality this season

After an 8-16 season last year, Head Coach Bob Wonnell thinks the Wildkats are primed for a bounce-back season after cutting their teeth last season playing some tough competition.

With six returning players on varsity, Wonnell said he's anxious and excited to get started after what he called a productive offseason, despite COVID-19 challenges.

"I think that we're a year older. We're a year more experienced. I think having gone through some adversity, it gives you an opportunity to humble yourself and get back off your rear-end and realize you got to get to work and get better," Wonnell said. "And I think we've had, within the framework of what we've been able to do with the guidelines and things like that, we've had an awesome offseason."

Wonnell said with one senior and some "weird things that happened" last season, it forced younger players to play more varsity minutes than they'd normally be ready for, Wonnell said.

But that experience can be a plus, and getting up to speed from a younger age can make it easier to build on that going forward.

If there's one improvement he wants to see from last year it's the idea of buying in and going all out for team success. Last year, he thought there were some individual goals that maybe preceded team goals and that maybe held the team back in a way.

"I'm excited about the way that they've looked at what happened [last season] objectively and look at what they can do better and how they can grow on the court obviously with their skills but in the locker room as a leader and in the locker room as a teammate," Wonnell said. "I think that's where maybe you'll see our biggest jump."

It will be a season of gratitude for the game itself. With AAU seasons being taken away as well as the shutdown of most of the country in early March, Wonnell said the team was happy just to get back together as a group.

"There were some things that were just way different, and you could tell, especially when we were able to get together, how excited to see each other just as friends," Wonnell said. "We have a lot to be excited about, to knock out the taste of last year a little bit. There's a lot of things that we should be grateful for and eager to get out there and playing."

Right out of the gate, Wonnell said he wants to see his team be aggressive and come out strong despite a front-loaded schedule the Wildkats have grown accustomed to. He likes a competitive conference, and he doesn't see why he needs to assign a ceiling to what this team can do this season.

"I do feel like we're going to be laying in the weeds, and no one's going to think Kokomo is worth a hill of beans," he said. "But I do think we quietly are gaining confidence, and I think we will be deeper. I think we'll be more athletic, and I think we'll be more experienced. I think we'll have gone through some things at this level of play that will prepare us to be ready to rock."

Senior Jackson Richards and junior Bobby Wonnell made all-conference last season, and with senior R.J. Ogelsby, they are expected to hold it down as leaders for the Wildkats. With teams like Lafayette Jeff and Marion with "bigger names," as Wonnell put it, he said the Wildkats are ready to prove that they want to be in the same conversations as those teams. But it has to be earned.

"I just think that you just have to continue to stick to the grind every day. You have to maximize your time on the court, maximize your time in the classroom, in the film room, seeing what you're doing well, what you're not doing well," Wonnell said, "and get better every single day. We've got to be able to handle adversity, but we've also got to be able to handle success. It's like Bob Knight used to say, 'It's not the will to win; it's the will to prepare to win.' It's a long season. I think if we can do that, when March comes around, I think we have the capability to be a really good team and somebody that maybe you don't want to play."