The Indiana Knights of Columbus will be hosting the 20th golf outing fund raiser for Gibault Children’s Services at Wildcat Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Sept. 13.

From this event, the Knights of Columbus have donated approximately $60,000 to Gibault Children’s Services. Dave Schmitt, a member of the local chapter of Knights of Columbus and chairman of the golf outing, said the fund raiser was special because donors know their money is helping those in need.

“It’s just one of the functions that makes you feel good because you know where it’s going. It’s not going to someone that don’t need it. These kids are really hard-up,” Schmitt said. “It’s really good for your heart because you know that the kids are getting taken care of.”

Registration will be from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $70 per player or $280 per team and includes green fees, cart, lunch (bratwurst, sides, and chips), and door prizes. Personal coolers will not be allowed. Cash prizes will be awarded to first-, second-, third-, and last-place finishers. The two players with the longest drives in the fairway and the two players closest to the pin will win gift certificates for the pro shop.

The golf outing will be a captain’s choice format with a team handicap minimum of 50. Women will be welcome to play. The tournament is limited to 36 foursomes, so golfers are encouraged to sign-up ASAP. Entries will be closed Friday, Sept. 11. Entries can be delivered to Knights of Columbus with attention to Butch Abney or Dave Schmitt, at 1631 Fox Fire Lane, in Kokomo. Full payment must accompany each entry.

For more information, contact Dave Schmitt at 765-860-3610, Butch Abney at 765-437-2493, or Ron Hellman at 765-513-6537.

Gibault Children’s Services

An idea first conceived in 1909 by the Indiana Knights of Columbus, the Gibault Home for Boys was founded on the former Fred B. Smith estate south of Terre Haute, Ind., on Oct. 9, 1921, as a home and school for wayward boys. The home was named after the patriot priest of the American Revolution, Fr. Pierre Gibault.

In the 1930s, the Brothers of Holy Cross from Notre Dame assumed administration of the home and its programs, marking the beginning of a period of significant growth, improvement, and expansion, known as the home’s Holy Cross Era. In 1936, Gibault housed boys from every Midwestern state. Within a few years, the home’s enrollment grew to over 100 boys from throughout the Midwest, including Charles Manson and William Heirens.

Youth services continued to change over the decades, and the number of students in attendance expanded. With an increase of boys, the home expanded its staff and facilities. By the early-1980s, the Brothers of Holy Cross turned over the administration to lay staff, who still oversee the mission.

In 2001, Gibault opened its doors and services to females. Today, the home has changed to accommodate the needs of at-risk youth, including those with mild emotional disturbances, aggressive behaviors, substance abuse issues, victims and perpetrators of sexual assault, learning disabilities, and a variety of clinical issues, providing psychological services as well as a home and accredited schooling.

“It’s therapy to get them kids back in their right mind. Them kids, they got to learn how to get along with each other again. It’s hard for them to communicate with anybody,” said Bud Cook, an envoy of Gibault. “That’s what Gibault School does, taking kids that might be living on the street, kids that have been just pushed around to house to house to house. They really can’t communicate more with anybody. They can’t get along with anybody.”

Currently, Gibault sits on 360 acres with over 200 staff members and houses around 112 children ages 5 to 21 years old. Although most students stay about 90 days, no student will leave unless they have some sort of home to go to.

“They can never leave Gibault if they did not have a home to go to. A lot of them, really, it’s just hard to believe. They just can’t go back to their homes, just because of their parents. There’s foster parents that take some of these kids that have no place to go,” Cook said.

For more information or to donate to Gibault Children’s Services, call 812-298-3030, or email at melissa.reed@gibault.org.