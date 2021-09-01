Who-Who-Who are the Hoosiers?

With all the turmoil in 2021, it certainly feels like 1968. For long-suffering IU football fans, that does not seem so bad.

For the first time in 56 long, often dark, years, the Hoosiers football program has graced the Preseason Top 25, at No. 17, even. This is the reward for an almost unreal miracle of a season that left the Hoosier faithful both disappointed, yet hopeful. The overtime heart-stopper against the Nittany Lions, finally upending the Wolverines, torn ACLs, the Oaken Bucket’s cancellation, and the upset loss to Ole Miss are all distant memories.

This is 2021, and much like last year went, the season will be anything but an easy ride.

Much like the mythic bird of a similar name, IU’s hopes are banking on a Penix rising from the ashes. Before his devastating injury against the Terrapins, the most tenacious Hoosier fans were throwing around “Penix for Heisman” as often as Penix himself dealt deep balls to Whop Philyor. That injury didn’t stop the Hoosiers, but it certainly dampened the mood.

While Jack Tuttle proved serviceable, Penix is the offense. He’s speedy, explosive, and unpredictable. He is simply more exciting than a Little 500 and the Indy 500 combined. His decision-making should be much improved, and his leadership is already proven. As Penix goes, the Hoosier team may go with as well. Of course, no quarterback is a lone hero, and Penix has a team eager to avenge some pitfalls of the prior season.

Philyor and Stevie Scott are gone. Normally, that would sound like a death-knell to a Hoosier team, but not this year. Ty Fryfogle and Miles Marshall bring big-play energy and experience to the top end of a receiver core filled with men seeking a final chance.

Florida State transfer DJ Matthews and Texas A&M transfer Camron Buckley provide some good depth and some major conference experience to the depth chart. Stevie Scott was a starter even more solid than Howard’s Rock, but even his loss is not so bad looking at Sampson James, Tim Baldwin Jr., and USC transfer Stephen Carr batting for carries.

Finally, Peyton Hendershot, who is like the 1998 Camry of the team, remains ready to grind and make those key plays he’s become known for. Combined with Matt Bjorson filling a similar role, this Hoosier offense looks loaded: like a Mother Bear’s Pizza with all the toppings. Last year’s strength, on the other hand, may have a little more to prove.

LEO might mean Love Everyone, but the IU Defense loved to inflict pain. This year, a new coordinator and a couple departures may set the team back. Oddly enough, a player responsible for the most embarrassing Hoosier loss may be the key to furthered success. Ryder Anderson left Ole Miss for Indiana, and will quickly earn his place in the hearts of Hoosier fans, and the ire of Big Ten opponents.

DeMarcus Elliot is back, as is Micah McFadden, and he has proven to be one of the best in the Big Ten. Marcelino McRay-Ball is also back and ready to shake up the sometimes-shaky secondary of the Hoosiers. There will certainly be no love lost between the Hoosiers and Desmond Ridder, Chris Olave and Taulia Tagovailoa.

Now, here comes the challenge. This isn’t your typical Indiana schedule. You begin in the hostile pink locker rooms of Iowa, which may be down, but never give up. Then, after tuning up with Idaho, you have one of the biggest games in program history, and the litmus test for the year - the Cincinnati Bearcats. Like the Hoosiers, the Bearcats had a dream season last year, an explosive quarterback in Desmond Ridder, and lofty expectations.

Penix will have to test Ahmad “Sauce“ Gardner, and that might have to be a “C+” examination. If the Hoosiers drop this one, it would be understood, but deflating. This may be the game of the year in CFB, but it could be the game of the century for the Hoosiers. After that, the gauntlet of the Big Ten swings in. Ohio State is always tough, but Penn State and Michigan might be back as well. However, the Hoosiers may out-mettle two of those teams.

Either way, the Hoosiers should be primed for a bowl season, but will be far from unblemished, as a tough schedule and uncertainties still abound with the team.

PREDICTION: 9-3, OUTBACK BOWL VS. FLORIDA.