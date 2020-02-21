editor's pick featured

What’s happening tonight in sports

Looking for a game to attend tonight? Following are the sporting events happening in Howard County:

Eastern:

  • Varsity wrestling at the state finals (Bankers Life Fieldhouse) at 6 p.m.

Kokomo:

  • Boys’ JV/varsity basketball at home against Anderson at 6 p.m.

Northwestern:

  • Boys’ JV/varsity basketball at the Hoosier Conference Tournament at 6 p.m.

Taylor:

  • Boys’ JV/varsity basketball at home against Carroll at 7:30 p.m.

Western:

  • Varsity wrestling at the state finals (Bankers Life Fieldhouse) at 6 p.m.
  • Boys’ JV/varsity basketball at the Hoosier Conference Tournament at 6 p.m.

