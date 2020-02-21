What’s happening tonight in sports

Looking for a game to attend tonight? Following are the sporting events happening in Howard County:
Eastern:
- Varsity wrestling at the state finals (Bankers Life Fieldhouse) at 6 p.m.
Kokomo:
- Boys’ JV/varsity basketball at home against Anderson at 6 p.m.
Northwestern:
- Boys’ JV/varsity basketball at the Hoosier Conference Tournament at 6 p.m.
Taylor:
- Boys’ JV/varsity basketball at home against Carroll at 7:30 p.m.
Western:
- Varsity wrestling at the state finals (Bankers Life Fieldhouse) at 6 p.m.
- Boys’ JV/varsity basketball at the Hoosier Conference Tournament at 6 p.m.