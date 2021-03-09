What’s happening tonight in sports | March 9

Looking for a game to attend tonight? Following are the sporting events happening in Howard County:

Eastern:

• Girls 5th grade basketball at 6 p.m. at Oak Hill

• Girls 7th and 8th grade basketball at 6 p.m. at HHC Tournament vs. Clinton Prairie

• Boys and girls middle school swimming at 6 p.m. at Tipton

• Coed middle school wrestling at 6 p.m. at Carroll

Western:

• Girls 7th and 8th grade basketball at 6 p.m. at Cass

• Coed middle school swimming 6 p.m. at Lewis Cass

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Northwestern:

• N/A

Kokomo:

• N/A

Taylor:

• Girls 7th and 8th grade basketball at 6 p.m. at HHC Tournament

• Boys middle school wrestling at 6 p.m. at Madison Grant

IU Kokomo

• Baseball Opening Day double header vs. Georgetown College at 1 p.m