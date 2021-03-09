What’s happening tonight in sports | March 9

Looking for a game to attend tonight? Following are the sporting events happening in Howard County:
Eastern:
• Girls 5th grade basketball at 6 p.m. at Oak Hill
• Girls 7th and 8th grade basketball at 6 p.m. at HHC Tournament vs. Clinton Prairie
• Boys and girls middle school swimming at 6 p.m. at Tipton
• Coed middle school wrestling at 6 p.m. at Carroll
Western:
• Girls 7th and 8th grade basketball at 6 p.m. at Cass
• Coed middle school swimming 6 p.m. at Lewis Cass
Northwestern:
• N/A
Kokomo:
• N/A
Taylor:
• Girls 7th and 8th grade basketball at 6 p.m. at HHC Tournament
• Boys middle school wrestling at 6 p.m. at Madison Grant
IU Kokomo
• Baseball Opening Day double header vs. Georgetown College at 1 p.m