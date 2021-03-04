What’s happening tonight in sports | March 4, 2021

Looking for a game to attend tonight? Following are the sporting events happening in Howard County:

Eastern:

• Coed middle school wrestling at 5:30 p.m. at Tipton

Western:

• Coed middle school wrestling at 6 p.m. at Peru

• Coed middle school swimming at 6 p.m. vs Hamilton Heights

• Girls 7th grade basketball at 6 p.m. vs Taylor/ Eastern HCT Tourney

Northwestern:

• Coed middle school wrestling at 6 p.m. at Russiaville, 3-Way

• Coed middle school swimming at 6 p.m. at Carroll

Kokomo:

• Girls 6th grade basketball at 6 p.m. at Howard County Tourney

• Girls 7th grade basketball at 6 p.m. at Howard County Tourney

• Girls 8th grade basketball at 6 p.m. at Howard County Tourney

• Coed middle school swimming at 6 p.m. at John L. McCulloch Middle School

Taylor:

• N/A – events canceled

IU Kokomo

• Women’s soccer vs. RV Aquinas College at 2:45 p.m. at Grand Park