What’s happening tonight in sports | March 1

Looking for a game to attend tonight? Following are the sporting events happening in Howard County:
Eastern:
• Girls middle school swimming at 6 p.m. at Lewis Cass
• Boys middle school swimming at 6 p.m. at Lewis Cass
• Girls 5th grade basketball at 6 p.m. Tri Central
• Girls 8th grade basketball at 6 p.m. at Western
• Coed middle school wrestling at 6 p.m. at Maple Crest
Western:
• Girls 5th grade basketball at 6 p.m. vs. Swayzee
• Girls 6th grade basketball at 6 p.m. vs Oak Hill
• Girls 7th and 8th grade basketball at 6 p.m. vs Eastern
• Coed middle school swimming at 6 p.m. vs Tipton
Northwestern:
• Coed middle school wrestling at 6 p.m. at Cass
• Coed middle school swimming at 6 p.m. at Kokomo
Kokomo:
• Coed middle school swimming at 6 p.m. vs Northwestern
• Middle school wrestling at 6 p.m. at Eastern
• Girls 6th grade basketball at 6 p.m. at Justice Thurgood Marshall middle school
• Girls 7th grade basketball at 5:30 p.m. at Tipton
• Girls 8th grade basketball at 6:30 p.m. at Tipton
Taylor:
• Girls 7th and 8th grade basketball at 6 p.m. vs Maconaquah
IU Kokomo
• N/A