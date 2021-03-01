What’s happening tonight in sports | March 1

Looking for a game to attend tonight? Following are the sporting events happening in Howard County:

Eastern:

• Girls middle school swimming at 6 p.m. at Lewis Cass

• Boys middle school swimming at 6 p.m. at Lewis Cass

• Girls 5th grade basketball at 6 p.m. Tri Central

• Girls 8th grade basketball at 6 p.m. at Western

• Coed middle school wrestling at 6 p.m. at Maple Crest

Western:

• Girls 5th grade basketball at 6 p.m. vs. Swayzee

• Girls 6th grade basketball at 6 p.m. vs Oak Hill

• Girls 7th and 8th grade basketball at 6 p.m. vs Eastern

• Coed middle school swimming at 6 p.m. vs Tipton

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Northwestern:

• Coed middle school wrestling at 6 p.m. at Cass

• Coed middle school swimming at 6 p.m. at Kokomo

Kokomo:

• Coed middle school swimming at 6 p.m. vs Northwestern

• Middle school wrestling at 6 p.m. at Eastern

• Girls 6th grade basketball at 6 p.m. at Justice Thurgood Marshall middle school

• Girls 7th grade basketball at 5:30 p.m. at Tipton

• Girls 8th grade basketball at 6:30 p.m. at Tipton

Taylor:

• Girls 7th and 8th grade basketball at 6 p.m. vs Maconaquah

IU Kokomo

• N/A