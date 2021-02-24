What’s happening tonight in sports: Feb. 24

Looking for a game to attend tonight? Following are the sporting events happening in Howard County:
Eastern:
• Girls 6th grade basketball at 6 p.m. at Bon Air Middle School
• Girls 5th grade basketball at 6 p.m. at Northwestern
Western:
• Girls 7th and 8th grade basketball at 6 p.m. at Kokomo
• Coed middle school swimming at 6 p.m. at Kokomo
Northwestern:
• Girls 7th and 8th grade basketball at 6 p.m. vs Cass
• Girls 5th grade basketball at 6 p.m. vs Eastern
• Coed middle school wrestling at 6 p.m. at home
Kokomo:
• Coed middle school swimming at 6 p.m. at home
• Middle school wrestling at 6 p.m. at Logansport
• Girls 6th grade basketball at 6 p.m. vs Eastern
• Girls 7th grade basketball at 6 p.m. vs Western
• Girls 8th grade basketball at 7 p.m. vs Western
Taylor:
• N/A
IU Kokomo
• RSC Men’s basketball quarterfinal at 7:30 p.m. vs. West Virginia Tech in Buckley, WV