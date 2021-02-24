What’s happening tonight in sports: Feb. 24

Looking for a game to attend tonight? Following are the sporting events happening in Howard County:

Eastern:

• Girls 6th grade basketball at 6 p.m. at Bon Air Middle School

• Girls 5th grade basketball at 6 p.m. at Northwestern

Western:

• Girls 7th and 8th grade basketball at 6 p.m. at Kokomo

• Coed middle school swimming at 6 p.m. at Kokomo

Northwestern:

• Girls 7th and 8th grade basketball at 6 p.m. vs Cass

• Girls 5th grade basketball at 6 p.m. vs Eastern

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

• Coed middle school wrestling at 6 p.m. at home

Kokomo:

• Coed middle school swimming at 6 p.m. at home

• Middle school wrestling at 6 p.m. at Logansport

• Girls 6th grade basketball at 6 p.m. vs Eastern

• Girls 7th grade basketball at 6 p.m. vs Western

• Girls 8th grade basketball at 7 p.m. vs Western

Taylor:

• N/A

IU Kokomo

• RSC Men’s basketball quarterfinal at 7:30 p.m. vs. West Virginia Tech in Buckley, WV