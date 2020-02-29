What’s happening today in sports

Looking for a game to attend today? Following are the sporting events happening in Howard County:
Eastern:
- Boys’ varsity swimming at the state finals at 9 a.m.
Northwestern:
- Girls’ varsity basketball against Lawrence North at the state finals (Bankers Life Fieldhouse) at 8:15 p.m.
Western:
- Varsity gymnastics at sectionals at noon
IUK:
- Men’s and women’s indoor track at the Fred Wilt Invitational at Anderson University
- Women’s basketball at Ohio Christian University at 1 p.m.
- Men’s basketball at West Virginia Institute of Technology at 3 p.m.