What’s happening today in sports

Looking for a game to attend today? Following are the sporting events happening in Howard County:
Eastern:
- Varsity wrestling at sectionals at 9 a.m.
Kokomo:
- Varsity wrestling at sectionals at 9 a.m.
- Boys’ freshmen basketball at home in the Kokomo Tournament at 9 a.m.
- Boys’ JV/varsity basketball at Lewis Cass at 6 p.m.
Northwestern:
- Varsity wrestling at sectionals at 9 a.m.
- Varsity gymnastics at the Western Invitational at noon
- Boys’ JV/varsity basketball at home against Carroll at 6 p.m.
Taylor:
- Varsity wrestling at sectionals at TBA
- Boys’ JV/varsity basketball at Tipton at 6 p.m.
Western:
- Varsity wrestling at sectionals at 8 a.m.
- Varsity gymnastics at home in the Western Invitational at noon
- Boys’ freshmen/JV/varsity basketball at home against Twin Lakes at 6 p.m.
IUK:
- Women’s basketball at West Virginia Institute of Technology at 1 p.m.
- Men’s basketball at West Virginia Institute of Technology at 3 p.m.