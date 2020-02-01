editor's pick featured

What’s happening today in sports

Looking for a game to attend today? Following are the sporting events happening in Howard County:

Eastern:

  • Varsity wrestling at sectionals at 9 a.m.

Kokomo:

  • Varsity wrestling at sectionals at 9 a.m.
  • Boys’ freshmen basketball at home in the Kokomo Tournament at 9 a.m.
  • Boys’ JV/varsity basketball at Lewis Cass at 6 p.m.

Northwestern:

  • Varsity wrestling at sectionals at 9 a.m.
  • Varsity gymnastics at the Western Invitational at noon
  • Boys’ JV/varsity basketball at home against Carroll at 6 p.m.

Taylor:

  • Varsity wrestling at sectionals at TBA
  • Boys’ JV/varsity basketball at Tipton at 6 p.m.

Western:

  • Varsity wrestling at sectionals at 8 a.m.
  • Varsity gymnastics at home in the Western Invitational at noon
  • Boys’ freshmen/JV/varsity basketball at home against Twin Lakes at 6 p.m.

IUK:

  • Women’s basketball at West Virginia Institute of Technology at 1 p.m.
  • Men’s basketball at West Virginia Institute of Technology at 3 p.m.

