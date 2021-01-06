Western senior standout Braydon Erb officially signed his letter of intent to play for the Indiana Tech Warriors last week surrounded by his family, coaches and teammates.

Coined by Sounding Off podcast's Brandon Chapman as "the baddest man in Howard County", Erb said Tech was the best bet.

"It just felt like a good choice because it's not too far away from home, but it's far enough to feel like I am away," Erb said. "And then it has really nice facilities, a good coaching staff, and it's a good program to go into as a freshman."

The environment created by Head Coach Chad Shepherd is what Erb said turned him into the wrestler he is today.

A tough, competitive climate shapes strong athletes, and that's what Erb has thrived in for four years.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

"It's always been a competitive room when it comes to practices and stuff. You were either forced to get better or you were going to get beat up on every day while you're in there," Erb said.

Shepherd has been absolutely instrumental in Erb's development, and the the two have been together since Erb began wrestling when he was young. But the thing Erb will miss most about his time at Western is how close he is with his teammates, and he said he hopes a few of them can join him in the future at Indiana Tech.

"[It's] just how close the team is, no matter if the wrestlers are new or not, everyone's been close." Erb said.

The four years have flown by for him, and of all his accomplishments as a Panther, his favorite memory is placing 7th last year in the state finals. Now it's on to the next level.