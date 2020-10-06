Western volleyball senior tops 1,000 kills, digs

A Western High School volleyball player hit a new personal record last week, topping 1,000 kills and digs.

The senior, Hilary Merica, landed the new kills record on Sept. 22 to Lewis Cass and secured the digs record after a close 3-2 loss to Northwestern on Sept. 29.

Head Coach Jessica Oliver said she’s never coached someone to record such numbers, and for a player to achieve both milestones was extremely uncommon.

“This is my second year here. We talked a little bit last year about numbers, but it was not really on our radar until the end of last season that it was going to be possible for the kills,” Oliver said. “Then we went back and looked at digs, and we were shocked that she was going to be able to get both.”

Oliver said both goals were on Merica’s checklist, and to be able to record them in her senior season was both relieving and rewarding.

“It feels really good. I did not know I was that close to digs, but in the last few games I knew I was very close on kills and it was stressing me out,” Merica said. “It’s been in my mind 24/7, and to finally reach my kills, it’s a big weight off my shoulders. And my digs just made it even better.”

Check, and check.

Now Merica plans to focus on the game and enjoy the remaining time with her girls while it lasts.

She admitted 1,000 felt like an insurmountable number, but in games of five sets, there’s no shortage of opportunities for good players to rack up numbers.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Digs are great, and she enjoys those as well, but there’s no question as to which stat means more to Merica.

“Oh, my kills for sure,” she said. “It’s a big achievement for me. Since I reached my goal, I am set, and I’m ready to win sectionals and play my heart out with my girls.”

On a 12-person team with seven seniors, the upperclassmen are bound to be a close-knit group. Merica said her teammates bring positive energy and are always ready to celebrate or lift her up when she falls.

“Every kill, every hit I make, they’re right by my side cheering me on. If I miss a hit, they still bring me back up and give me confidence. They always give me a ‘good luck’ and a high-five or something before or during the game. It just makes me feel like I have someone there for me,” Merica said.

As the final corner of the season is turning, Merica is going to make sure she makes it count. High school volleyball will be the end of her athletic career, she decided, as she plans to focus on architectural and interior design in college.

Merica said she’s happy to leave it all on the floor with no regrets.

There’s still time for a push at sectionals though, and Merica said she isn't ready to pack it in just yet.

“I feel like we’re almost there. If we keep working hard, we’re going to get there,” she said.

Western holds a record of 11-10 and hosts Taylor on Thursday at 6 p.m.