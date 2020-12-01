Western stuffs Kokomo in Thanksgiving matchup

It's a special day in any Indiana town when opening night for basketball is set to kick off, especially if it happens to be the week of Thanksgiving.

Howard County hoops featured a rivalry matchup between Western and Kokomo that lived up to the hype in front of a decent crowd at Western, despite limited tickets and other COVID-19 protocols. Both teams were allowed a small number of tickets to purchase so their friends or family could attend the game.

Fans who couldn't attend were able to watch the game through IHSAATV.

The teams were two of the only teams in the area that weren't currently dealing with COVID issues, and both schools had decent showings Nov. 24 until Western pulled away at the end to win 61-46.

"Our kids were grateful for the opportunity to play, and it showed in their performance," Panthers Head Coach Mike Lewis said. "While at times we were loose in our execution, I thought our toughness and selfishlessness were not. Great team win as all played a valuable role."

Junior guard Evan Kretz led the way for Western with 18 points after hitting a slew of three-pointers throughout the game and adding an impressive dunk on the baseline as well. Kyle Sanders put up 14 points, and Nathaniel Liddell posted 11 points, going seven for seven at the free-throw line.

Brothers Parker and Mitchell Dean put up eight and seven points respectively in their varsity debuts. Parker offered his thoughts after taking the court for the first time on this stage.

"It felt amazing. Being out there on the big stage with a group of hard-working guys made it feel even better," Parker said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Jackson Richards put up an admirable 21 points and seven rebounds for the Wildkats, but the Panthers were simply too much for Kokomo to handle.

Western started the game on a 11-3 run, forcing Kokomo to climb up a hill they could never quite summit, and the Panthers sure wouldn't take their foot off the gas.

Kokomo took the lead 17-16 early but never saw it again. The Wildkats' 18 turnovers on the night didn't help matters either.

Western remained disciplined and played with toughness until the final horn, and even without starter Cooper Jarvis to pack the paint, the Panthers won the rebound battle.

"From the tip to the end of the game Western was the more intense and together team on both ends of the court," Wildkats Head Coach Bob Wonnell said. "We didn’t do a very good job of making them work on the defensive end by reversing the ball and settled for quick, contested shots without anyone in position to rebound. They played very hard and unselfish and outplayed and out-coached us in every aspect of the game. We will have to get back to work over these next 10 days and clean things up."

Wonnell said the front end of the schedule is always generally heavy for the Wildkats, and the Panthers proved to be a tough team to face first. Kokomo hopes to bounce back after the holiday weekend.

Unless there are more postponements or schedule changes, Kokomo will travel for two road games this week and hope to answer as they head to Peru on Dec. 4 and then Westfield the following day.

Western will host Frankfort on Dec. 5 and then host Lebanon on Dec. 8.