The sole Western High School senior on the cheerleading squad is using her seniority to inspire her team to keep the noise up and energy high, despite visitor restrictions in the stands.

On senior night, Jan. 16, the Western cheer team held up Abby Guge as their one prized senior, thanking her for her leadership and kindness. Although Guge admitted the year had been crazy, she wouldn’t want to spend it with anyone else.

“It’s definitely been crazy, but I’m really lucky to be surrounded by those girls that are the underclassmen. I think that the role I’ve put in has really helped me this year, too, because I know how the girls see me, and I’ve been on the team before. So I know what [Head Coach Olivia Bright] wants,” Guge said.

It is difficult to lead in circumstances the leader herself has never faced, but Guge helps keep the girls motivated through positivity and encouragement.

When the team can get together, she makes sure they make the most of it. Guge is there if the younger girls ever need anything, and she said she tries to keep a happy environment for them all, especially in a year when it’s so easy to be negative.

Guge said she felt grateful to have had a senior year experience at all, citing the numerous places around the state and nation where students have had theirs canceled. She said she’s sad the experience is almost over, but she’s anxious to begin her next chapter as well.

“I think Western and all the teachers have really prepared me to take that next step, and I’m excited for what the future holds,” she said. “I think we definitely have some great coaches and administrators, but I also think all of us, especially this year, we just understand what everyone’s going through. We just want the best for each other. It’s always been like that. We just love to see each other succeed, so it’s great.”

Replacing Guge will be a tall task for Bright, who credited Guge for keeping the team on-task and positive. She has some big shoes to fill, but Guge has given the underclassmen a head start by leading by example. Bright said Guge was every coach’s dream.

“She is a servant leader who consistently leads by example and always has a positive attitude. This past year has been difficult for all high school athletes, but Abby and so many other seniors at Western have stepped up and shown their strength and resilience and love of their sports,” Bright said.

“Abby is the type of student-athlete I will never forget. Her shoes are big ones to fill, but she is showing my other girls how to fill them through her words and actions. Even with missing so many senior milestones, Abby has consistently shown the younger cheerleaders what it means to be thankful for every opportunity. She will be missed as she moves onto her next chapter, but I am so thankful to have had the opportunity to be her coach and to have her lead in such a crazy year.”

Due to the pandemic, cheer team was put on pause for a while, and while that was discouraging, Guge said Bright went out of her way to make her and the rest of her teammates feel special.

The team recently attended camp with the Purdue cheerleaders, and now that they are cheering at sporting events again, Guge said everyone at Western is happy to see them back.

“Whenever we hear it’s canceled, it’s really sad. We haven’t cheered for a while, but we finally started cheering again. I couldn’t imagine if I didn’t get the opportunity even though it’s pretty limited right now,” Guge said. “I played volleyball too, so this (past) fall I got to have my whole season without it being interrupted. So just seeing what some of my friends that play winter sports are going through, it just makes me even more thankful that I had that opportunity, and I’m still getting the opportunity right now.”

With Guge leaving soon, she said she has the utmost confidence in the younger cheerleaders and her coach. Guge spoke highly of Bright and said she was a wonderful shoulder to lean on throughout a difficult year.

“She’s been really great. She’ll text me and make sure I’m OK. We talk back and forth, and she’s just really supportive through the whole thing, not even just with cheer but even in school and life,” Guge said.

Until her final day in a Panthers uniform, Guge plans to bring all the spirit and positivity she can day in and day out for the program.

After all, that’s what a leader does.