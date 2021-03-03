A multisport athlete at Western will stick around the area and focus on softball in college but not before finishing her senior season on the diamond for the Panthers.

Senior Sadie Harding committed to Indiana Wesleyan University on Feb. 20 surrounded by her friends, family, and teammates, and she said she can’t wait to perform at the next level. But she has some unfinished business coming up in her senior season first.

“I’m super excited for the season to come in my senior year. But I’m also super sad because of all the girls I’ve made memories with, and I just don’t want it to end. But I’m also ready for the next chapter, and I just can’t wait,” Harding said.

Choosing IWU was an easy decision, Harding said.

The family atmosphere made it a no-brainer, and it felt like home to her before she ever got there. Being close to home was a plus also, which Harding said will make the transition much easier.

“Seeing how other people want you to grow as much as they want to grow in their faith, it’s just awesome,” she said.

The athlete said it will be bittersweet to leave Western, but she’ll cherish the memories she made there forever. The last nearly four years have brought her a sense of community she won’t forget.

She said she valued chasing goals with her teammates and appreciated the camaraderie and fun.

“Just creating those lifetime memories and life lessons are really fun,” Harding said. “We (at Western) like to build a culture of family. We put the team before ourselves. Just creating that sisterly bond, I don’t know how other schools do it, but I think our sisterly bond can really help each of us as athletes and as people.”

One common denominator with Western athletes is the support they rave about from their coaches.

With a high level of commitment and encouragement, athletes at Western can do just about anything they set their minds to, Harding said.

“I think the reason Western has so many good athletes is because we have coaches that dedicate their time to helping us, and it’s so much support and encouragement. It just helps us achieve it and want to go further,” she said.

Harding has one season on the diamond left with her girls, and she said she’ll make the most of every practice and every moment, either joyous or difficult.

It’s all a part of her journey, and she’s anxious to take the next step.

“I’m going to try and live in every moment, through every rep and through every laugh we have together, just take it all in and not be too hard on myself and be around everybody, make friendships with all the people on my team and just try to live in the present,” Harding said.

Softball and warm weather are on the way, and Harding is anxious for one more run around the bases at Western.