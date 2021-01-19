Western’s Christian Pownall commits to Duke

Another Western High School athlete has committed to a major college program to continue his athletic and academic career.

Sophomore baseball player Christian Pownall announced last week he has committed to Duke University to play at the next level. For him, he had many options, but Duke was the only real choice.

"My big thing during the recruiting process was getting the best of both academics and baseball, and I think Duke, they're top-ranked in both of those. So it was really just the best of both worlds. It was kind of a no-brainer, couldn't go wrong with that, so I think that's what made Duke stand out," Pownall said.

To play for Duke, one must be both academically and athletically sound.

Getting his grades right throughout high school was Pownall’s top priority, and he said one of the main aspects college coaches looked for were kids with good grades. He prides himself on his.

"The first time I was on the phone with Duke actually, their first question was, 'What are your grades like?'" Pownall said. "So after I told them about that, that's what really interested them. So I think just that's the biggest thing, having success in the classroom along with on the baseball field. It's really just been taking care of business in the classroom is what has helped me a lot."

Pownall credited the environment and people at Western for his success.

He knows plenty of good athletes come out of the school, and the culture there is competitive, he said.

"I think it's the people that surround us. Everyone there, they want to be the best that they can be. It's just really all the coaches and all the students that go there. Everyone just wants the best for each other, so that really helps produce high-level people. The teachers, they understand we have a lot of athletes too, so they're always pushing us to get our stuff done," he said. "So I think it's just everyone that surrounds us in this whole Western community, they really help us thrive."

One of the most exciting parts of his commitment was his opportunity to play in the ACC, against high-level programs like Louisville, Miami, N.C. State, Clemson, and Virginia, all of which are in the Top 25 in preseason rankings.

Pownall couldn't contain his excitement to play in one of the best conferences in college baseball.

For him, it is surreal and a dream come true, but he isn't completely satisfied yet and said he won't be taking his foot off the gas.

"Oh man, I am so excited. It's really a dream come true. Ever since I was little it was always, 'Man, I really want to play college baseball,' and now that dream is really coming true, especially at the ACC level," he said. "It's all kind of surreal, you know. I can't wait for that to happen. Just got to keep grinding and keep getting better to be able to compete at that level."

As his career at Western is coming to a close, Pownall reflected on the journey. He missed all last season due to COVID but kept up with workouts and loved every minute of the process, he said.

He said he’s proud to be a Panther and will miss Western.

However, he’s hyped to get started at the next level. He encouraged other athletes to shoot for their dreams and keep their eyes on their goals.

"Really just keep pushing. Do your best to get stuff done in the classroom, and the coaches will find you. Be a good person," Pownall said.

(Editor's note: The original story stated Pownall was a senior; this story has been updated to reflect that he is a sophomore.)