The Western wrestling room produces, and now another product from Head Coach Chad Shepherd’s program has signed on to wrestle at the next level.

Senior Justin Brantley was a four-time Hoosier Conference champion at the 106-, 113- twice, and 126-pound weight classes and qualified for state four times as well. Now, he’s committed to taking his talents to the next level at Manchester University.

“I just really liked Manchester, the whole campus in general. I liked the environment and feeling I got while I was there. It just gave me a good feeling,” Brantley said.

The coaches at Manchester approach wrestling in a similar fashion to what Brantley is used to, he said, and having consistent coaching styles through both his high school and college experiences only will make him a better wrestler.

Having four successful years brings many pleasant memories, but one sticks out to Brantley more than the rest: the wrestling team winning state during his sophomore year. That gave him the confidence to expect more from himself as a wrestler.

“I mean, I always kind of figured I was decent at wrestling, but I never really thought I was really good. And then this just kind of brought on the realization that I was better than I expected,” Brantley said.

The coaching at Western was what separates the wrestling room there from other schools, Brantley said. They have an act for digging out the best in their student-athletes, and he was another beneficiary of that.

Plus, wrestling alongside the likes of Braydon Erb, Hayden Shepherd, and Robert Dunn has its advantages as well.

“The coaching staff, at least for the wrestling team, I don’t know about the other sports, is phenomenal. We have probably one of the best coaching staffs around. They taught us everything we need to know for wrestling, in life actually. From techniques and stuff like that to our nutrition and our diets, about how wrestling is more mental than physical actually, all kind of aspects,” he said.

Though he’s anxious to get to work at Manchester, he’s going to miss the wrestling room at Western, he said. Leaving high school and leaving his hometown in general will be a bear, but he’s ready to see what the world has to offer.

It won’t be too intimidating, as Manchester is only an hour away from home, he said.

“I’m ready to go off into the world and really see what I can do, but at the same time I’m going to miss all the hometown friends and that aspect,” he said.

Brantley credited his parents for a lot of his success. Through their support and encouragement, Brantley said they’ve given him every tool and blueprint he needs to succeed. They were with him during his college signing, and they’ll continue to guide him in his college years as well, as Brantley is primed for a big splash at Manchester in the fall.

Brandley also is a member of the National Honor Society, and he was named a senior all-state honorable mention by the Indiana High School Wrestling Association.