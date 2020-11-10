Western Quarterback Braeden Bryant’s near perfect season

Western just finished its season 8-2 after a tough 29-25 loss to Lebanon on Oct. 30, but it wasn’t a microcosm of how the year went for the team.

A well-balanced Panthers team filled up the stat sheet from the ground to the air throughout the season, and one player’s near-perfect season helped will the team to most victories, with a little help from his friends.

Quarterback Braeden Bryant threw 16 touchdowns and one interception in the 10 games and ran for three touchdowns.

Going into the sectional, his stats were without a blemish, until one final possession at sectionals forced his one turnover of the season.

Bryant laid out the game situation deep in the fourth quarter.

“It was like two-minute offense, so we were trying to drive down the field. They were doing a good job getting pressure on us,” Bryant said. “I was in my drop, and I saw my receiver, Romey Collins, going across the middle of the field. And I stepped up to deliver the throw, and as I was throwing it, he hit me. And I couldn’t get everything into it, so it floated right to him.”

Bryant put up an average passer rating of 140.4.

For context, an NFL perfect passer rating is 158.3, which Bryant came close to with a 153.3 when the Panthers beat Western Boone in the second game of the season and even eclipsed it against Rensselaer Central when he posted a 160.4. Granted, he only had five passes in that game.

Despite these numbers, Bryant said the Tipton game was his favorite of the year, as he said it was the most complete game as a team. He went 10-19 for 189 yards and two touchdowns that game.

One person who made Bryant’s job monumentally easier was running back Jerry Padgett, who ran for 2,098 yards and 28 total touchdowns on the season.

It’s easier to be a threat from the air if the other team has to constantly worry about you on the ground, he said.

“Jerry makes the job really easy, being able to get big, big runs which really takes the pressure off me because they start to form into the box and have to stop Jerry. Well, then that opens it up for me to get a big pass play, and that really is what helped us this season was our O-line and Jerry being able to make big plays,” Bryant said.

His brother and spell out Dylan Bryant, as well as the rest of the receiving core, made his job easy as well. He was quick to attribute success to everyone around him. He said this team has played together since third grade, and they’ve learned to play for each other in that time.

It wasn’t the way they wanted to go out, but Bryant said this year was special, and the bonds the team has had will likely last a lifetime.

“Our senior group was really strong. We had a tight bond. We were all together since third grade, and I was their quarterback. I was really happy when I heard the news that I was going to get to play quarterback, and I know they were really happy,” he said. “Just everybody this year was like family, so it really meant a lot to us. So it really did suck the way we went out, but we all know we didn’t go down without a fight. It had to be the last play to take us out.”

Bryant said he hopes to continue playing football in college and has talked to schools like Butler, Hanover, and Anderson.