For a typical high school athlete, a touchdown, three-pointer or even a home run is something that can be expected in a four-year career. For a person to sink a hole-in-one though, the odds are plain terrible.

According to Golf Digest, the average non-professional golfer’s chances of making a hole-in-one are 12,500-1. Based on those odds, the average person is more likely to find a pearl in a random oyster (1 in 12,000) than ever hit an ace.

Western junior Kylee Duncan beat the odds on Sept. 11 in the Hoosier Conference Tournament at Chippendale.

Duncan shot a personal best 82 to lead the Panthers to first place in the tournament, with the ace being the highlight of the day.

“It was just so unexpected,” Duncan said. “I was having a pretty good day, but I didn’t expect to hit a hole-in-one.”

According to Varsity Coach Steve Hoppes, Duncan is no ordinary golfer. After the hole-in-one, she’s on a shortlist at Western high school.

“Since 1997, I believe it’s the fifth hole-in-one that we’ve had,” Hoppes said. “[Since] about the middle of the season, she made a turn, and all the sudden got about five or six strokes better, and she’s kept it that way. She’s on a roll right now.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Duncan said she was playing very consistent that day, lots of pars and bogeys, but nobody ever expects to sink a hole-in-one. Now she has one under her belt, but she said she has no plans of slowing down.

“I’m still trying to shoot for another one. It’s so exciting, the adrenaline when it first drops in, so I’m just looking for that again,” she said. “It’s something most people don’t do, it’s very exciting. When I did it, my great-grandpa and a family friend ran up to me and gave me a big fist-bump. They were so happy.”

Duncan said she enjoyed the moment, but she’s not satisfied. She plans to keep practicing to improve her short-game and become a more well-rounded golfer. The effect the shot had on her teammates was contagious, said Hoppes, and brought confidence to her fellow Panthers around her.

Eastern finished seventh place in sectionals with 441 points, and this past weekend placed second in Battleground regionals to advance to state.

Panthers are back in action Oct. 2-3 at Carmel’s Prairie View Golf Course.

“This season has been a blast. We have put all of our hard work in and it finally feels like it is paying off," Duncan said. "I am really looking forward to state finals and another week golfing with great girls. State finals is a new and exciting opportunity, and I can’t wait to experience it.”

Duncan plans to play again next year and hopes to earn a scholarship to continue golf at the collegiate level, but for right now, all eyes are on state.