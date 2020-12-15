Western junior follows father's footsteps on the wrestling mat

A familiar name within the wrestling program at Western is taking the reins as an upperclassman and leading by example after an undefeated start to the season.

Hayden Shepherd spoke on his hot start and what it means to wrestle under the guidance of his father, Head Coach Chad Shepherd.

“It’s been good. I’ve just been trying to help the younger guys out and get them ready to compete,” Shepherd said. “I’m just trying to be a leader for the team, set by example and show them what’s right.”

As Shepherd turns the corner on the second half of his career, he wants to soak in the moment, as well as live up to the family tradition of wrestling at Western where his father not only coached but also had a great wrestling career.

“Oh, I love it, it’s just like a great experience being able to learn from him and his accomplishments and just trying to compete and match him,” Shepherd said about his father. “I’m definitely trying to carry it on and compete just like they did back when he was in school.”

Chad said being able to watch his son grow and mature through his high school years has been special. He began noticing it this year when Shepherd was play football.

“We would be finishing dinner or cleaning up the kitchen, and he would say something like, ‘If the other team does, this should I call that?’” Chad said. “So we have a chalkboard in our kitchen (for groceries normally), and he'd start drawing stuff up. I could just tell he was really processing what he was seeing, and you could really see on Friday nights. So we get to wrestling, and I can see the same things happening.”

Shepherd has a sparkling wrestling track record from his first two years in high school. He’s a two-time sectional champion, two-time regional champion, placed fourth and runner-up for semi-state, and is a two-time state qualifier for Western.

This year, he hopes to make a stronger push for state and continue to build on his success in the hopes of garnering more interest from colleges as he competes as an upperclassman. He’s been in communication with some schools, though he said it’s early in the process to decide but hopes to continue discussions throughout the year and into the future.

“This year’s goal is get on the podium, came up short the past two years so going to try to win semi-state, get a good draw, and then compete in the state finals,” he said. “Some of the younger guys coming up I’ll definitely have the edge against, but then there will be some older guys that have also been there but just got to go out and compete.”

As a multi-sport athlete, Shepherd has had success with football as well. This season he was named a 4A First Team Junior All-State Defensive Back after accounting for 82 total tackles, according to Max Preps. He has racked up 179 total tackles in his three years at Western.

But if you ask him, wrestling is “for sure” his favorite sport, and that’s the sport he hopes to take him to college success. He’s primed for a career year at Western and hopes to take the momentum from a stellar football season onto the mat. It has worked well so far.

“He seems to be a lead-by-example kid. I know being a wrestler with the last name Shepherd carries enough pressure on its own. My expectations of Hayden are to be a good student a good citizen and just work hard each opportunity he gets. Let's face it, in today's world you don't know how many that will be. I know to this point I couldn't be any more proud of him,” Chad said.