Western hopes to stay the course in 2021

RUSSIAVILLE - Perhaps the most successful team to weather the pandemic climate last season, the Western Panthers are back with a veteran team anxious to continue last year’s success, despite losing their cornerstone in Kyle Sanders, who graduated on with Nathanial Liddell and Cooper Jarvis.

The team went 17-7 and won the Hoosier Conference Championship behind Sanders, who joined the 1,000-point club during the season. Now the team is reloaded with veteran multisport athletes ready to take the torch on their way to another conference title. Head Coach Michael Lewis said despite having some new faces, the team’s identity doesn’t change.

“That’s the thing we talked about in our first preseason meeting. Something we’ve been working on building since we’ve been here for the last five years is creating an identity that doesn’t graduate,” Lewis said. “We want it to be based on toughness and discipline and being selfless. The seniors that we lost last year really did a great job passing the torch on to our current senior group and they’re doing a great job teaching the younger guys our way.”

The Panthers will be led by Evan Kretz, a four-year varsity player who has a chance to eclipse 1,000 points this season, Lewis said. Kretz has worked extremely hard to become a complete player, and Lewis said he’s due for another explosive season. The team expects him to score on all three levels and have a monster senior year.

Brothers Parker and Mitchell Dean return as well, with Parker leading the way as a senior. Mitchell, a 6-foot-8 junior, has grown into his body as a player and Lewis said he expects him to have a big impact this season. Both brothers are Division I baseball player commits, with Parker set to join Purdue and Mitchell Louisville.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Senior Dylan Bryant, the Panthers’ quarterback on the gridiron, is coming off a massive season on the field, and Lewis said his leadership will only help on the basketball floor as well. So the pieces are there, and Lewis already said the expectations don’t change. He knows if this team can put it together, the success they could see could eclipse last season. That’s the goal, anyway.

“It’s just trying to be consistent and understand that our journey is going to be different from the previous teams, and there’s going to be some ups and downs. We have to just run our own race and worry about getting better every single day. I think this group’s got a really high ceiling. There's going to be some bumps in the road and our ability to respond to adversity is going to be really important,” he said.

Though last season’s climate put everyone at a disadvantage, the playing field was level, Lewis said. That doesn’t mean that he isn’t enjoying having a real offseason. Being able to implement new game plans, diagnose deficiencies on the team and get players into their roles early has made all the difference in the world, Lewis said, but this group was going to be ready regardless.

Depth is a strength for the Panthers this year. With six seniors on the team, and four having played varsity ball before, the expectations are understood. The upperclassmen on the team in general are battle-tested and have played multiple sports for years. This adds confidence and leadership that will be essential for Western in this season.

It was a coordinated effort between Western’s coaches to work together in handling schedules, preaching the same things and understanding having multisport athletes is a major plus.

“When we got over here, I came in here at the same time as Coach Alex Stewart (football). We got together with Coach Ryan Berryman (baseball) and we all decided that we want to work together, so we didn’t necessarily look at it as a challenge, but as an opportunity. We’re all going to be preaching the same thing as far as the standards of discipline and toughness and working hard in the weight room, and we just think it’s built a really strong culture here of making sure our kids are going to be tough-nosed and do the right thing every single time they step on the floor,” Lewis said.