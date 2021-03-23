Western grad volunteers at NCAA Tournament

As all the best in college basketball converges in Indianapolis for a long-awaited tournament, one Kokomo local is volunteering his time to be a part of the big dance.

Noah Stranahan, a sports management major at IUPUI and Western graduate, is getting experience behind the scenes and helping to build one of the biggest products in sports after a long layoff from postseason play due to the pandemic. To be part of the biggest tournament in a state that cherishes the sport more than any other, he said it’s been special.

“It’s been really awesome actually,” he said. “There’s been a lot of behind-the-scenes work that’s had to be done, and getting to see all of it come together, especially in the last week or so, it’s been cool. When you look at the tournament, you don’t see everything that goes into it.”

As part of the sports management club at IUPUI, Stranahan was presented with the opportunity to volunteer.

Now at the tournament, he and other volunteers are packing countless bottles of hand sanitizer and masks to make sure the event goes on as smoothly as possible. On top of helping to implement ramped up health measures, he prepares game balls and sanitizes the game equipment prior to delivery to the different venues around the city where the games will take place.

Despite the abundance of caution, he said the energy level in the city is unmatched. To have the entire field of 64 teams in one approximate location makes for a really unique and electric experience.

“It’s definitely different than your usual day in Indy. They’ve had a couple small events, and then they’ve got the airport is all decked out with Final Four stuff. They got the bracket on the Marriott. Lucas Oil is completely covered in Final Four items. And then I drove by the Farmer’s Coliseum yesterday, and they’re starting to get all that set up as well. Everything’s changing. They just want to really make Indy feel like this is one of the biggest things they’ve ever done, which it definitely is,” Stranahan said.

But this year won’t be a normal tournament setting. There are strict limitations on fan attendance and enforced social distancing, and a team could catch the virus and have to drop out that day. It’s a matter of doing the best they can for what they can control, he said, and he’s excited regardless.

Teams are limited to their hotel room or practice facility, he said. So teams won’t be watching other teams in person or going downtown to hang out and catch a game, which is a bummer, but overall everyone is thrilled to be able to compete, he said.

All things considered, he believes the downtown area will benefit economically in a big way. Even with limited fan attendance, Stranahan said a few thousand can fit into Lucas Oil and therefore patronize the local restaurants, bars, and hotels as the tournament goes on.

The big effect will be showcasing how well Indianapolis puts on big events. He said this will set the standard and give people an idea of how great the city could be for these events in more normal circumstances.

“I think it will come more after the pandemic though, as people will see how good of a job Indy does in putting on the tournament, and they’re going to come back for future events,” he said. “I know next year we’re having the college football playoff national championship, and I think more people are going to see the tournament and then want to come check that out next year,” Stranahan said.

Some hiccups in the ACC tournament already have come from positive cases at both Duke and Virginia. Duke likely wouldn’t have made the big dance anyway, but this was the nail in the coffin for them. Virginia was able to get its act together before the national tournament kicked off, but it begs the question: what happens if there’s a positive case later in the tournament, possibly on a Final Four team?

The answer is still unclear, but Stranahan was confident the tourney will run smoothly.

“I think everyone putting it on – I’ve met a lot of people with some of the local organizing committees – they’re doing everything they possibly can to make sure that no team comes down with the virus, and nobody sees an end in a terrible way. I’m fairly confident that it’s going to go on.

"They’re going to do everything they can to keep teams separated and keep teams separated from fans and just make sure everyone stays healthy throughout the whole month,” he said.

Stranahan said he’ll be there for the longevity of the tournament. As a sports management major, this opportunity presented itself to him in a strange year, and he said he was eager to jump on it.

Whether it’s putting sanitation bags together, cleaning practice facilities, giving teams advice on what to do in the bubble, or kicking back and enjoying the game, Stranahan said he picked the right major.

It’s a lot of work, but it’s also a lot of fun.

“It’s definitely a mix of both. You go there and lift boxes for five or six hours, and you’re spent. But at the end of the day, you’re putting the boxes in the truck that are going to be used at the games, so it’s definitely really rewarding to think about it in that aspect,” he said.