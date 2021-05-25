Western girls’ tennis team passes new win milestone

For almost 40 years, the Western girls’ tennis program's win record sat at 13 wins, but that all changed on May 17 when the team beat Tipton 3-2, setting a new school record.

With a record of 14-2, the team is now in the school record books as potentially the best regular season team ever. For Head Coach Judson Quinn, a 2014 Western graduate and tennis player himself, he said it felt great to get the win in just his second season as the head coach. (It would be his third, but there was no season last year.)

“I think this team had what it took to get the new record because it was a team that was solid from the top down. We were competitive at all five positions and in every single match that we played,” Quinn said. “I’m really proud of them.”

There isn’t a hole or weak spot on the roster, he said. Three points win a match, and Quinn said the Panthers had a shot to win any match any time they took the court.

This team in particular had a special mindset, he said, and that allowed them to overachieve compared to previous years.

“They play more, they play harder, and they just put more time in on the court than previous years that have gone through,” Quinn said.

The junior class was the fuel that powered the team this season, he said. Being freshmen two years ago, that class played all summer and winter of 2019 after the spring season. When COVID hit and canceled their sophomore year, Quinn said it was a missed opportunity.

The senior class last year, combined with the juniors of this year, would have been electrifying, he said. But the juniors this year took advantage of the hand they were dealt and broke a school record while they were at it.

“I think it came natural just because I think it was a loaded group with multiple classes back-to-back, the senior class this year, the junior class now, and then there’s some sophomores and freshmen who contribute. So you put all those together, and then you know, we have seven good varsity tennis players that give us a shot to win every single night,” Quinn said.

Setting that record so early in his coaching career was a gift and a curse because expectations follow, but Quinn said he wouldn’t want it any other way in his pursuit of building a powerhouse program.

“That’s definitely what you want, “Quinn said.

The team only is going to lose one varsity player next year, he said, so the goal is to kick off next season right where the team left off.