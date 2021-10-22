featured Western girls' cross country qualifies for semi-state John Renfrow John Renfrow Sports Reporter Author email Oct 22, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELITE - Congratulations to the Western High School girl's cross country team for finishing fifth at regional on Oct. 16 and qualifying for semi-state coming up this weekend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Howard County Kokomo Perspective Western Girls Cross Country Semi State John Renfrow Sports Reporter Author email Follow John Renfrow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today