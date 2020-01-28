Western girls’ basketball establishes CUBS program

Since beginning her head coaching career at Western last July, Lisa Pflueger noticed a lack of programming for the younger girls interested in basketball – so she decided to take action.
Having several different head varsity girls’ coaches in and out of the basketball program at Western, Pflueger wanted to offer some stability for the primary, intermediate, and middle school girls. With help from her other coaches, athletic staff, and community members, Pflueger was able to create the “CUBS” program. This program allows kindergarteners through eighth-graders to have the opportunity to learn and practice basketball skills long before middle school when the competitive school teams begin.
“The community here at Western is phenomenal. As soon as I said I want a CUBS program, I had tons of volunteers. I had 30 to 40 people wanting to help. Within a month we got it started,” Pflueger said.
The CUBS program consists of an internal intramural league where the girls practice basketball skills and techniques twice a week. Pflueger said her goal was to have the girls playing an aggressive number of games a year, between 30 and 70.
Additionally, travel league teams were established for participants in fourth grade and up. This helps the girls have more game-time experience in addition to playing on their regular school teams, Pflueger said.
“I’ve been an assistant coach for so long, and I’ve seen all these other programs. I’ve seen them where they’ve ran well and where they haven’t ran well. I’ve been able to kind of pick and choose the positive things. It’s the number-one thing that’s important to me as a head coach. It’s not about winning basketball games at the high school level. It’s really about the girls. It’s about giving them an opportunity to be a part of something, something special, and it just happens to be basketball because that’s where my passion is,” Pflueger said.
This season, the Lady Panthers had only nine home games. However, Pflueger still incorporated the athletes in the CUBS program when she could. Before every varsity game, the high school players dressed and met with Pflueger in the locker room for a pre-game talk. The first 10 to 15 CUBS that signed up at the game were able to get a behind-the-scenes look and listen in with the varsity team. For the last three home games, the CUBS were recognized at halftime of the varsity games, and they played a game of basketball for the crowd during the break.
Looking forward, Pflueger hopes to establish a potential Howard County girls’ league in the fall to include the surrounding schools and Carver Community Center. This would allow for more “game-like” situations in the CUBS intramural league and give all of the girls a chance to gain experience with different types of basketball players.
Pflueger thanked the Western community for its help and support with the new program.
“I have to commend our school and our administration. Anything and everything that we’ve asked to try to do has been nothing but support. I have not run into one roadblock about any idea that we’ve tried to do as part of this program … Josh Larsh (athletic director) and Debbie Wilson (athletic secretary) are phenomenal. They just take care of us … You can’t do all these things without having that kind of level of support. And we’ve got that from the Western school administration,” Pflueger said.