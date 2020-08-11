Western focuses on teamwork, hard work this season

Finishing the season 6-4 last year, the Panthers look to work hard and focus on teamwork this season.

The four losses Western suffered last season came from quality teams: Rensselaer Central (28-14), Lewis Cass (49-20), Lafayette Central Catholic (21-20), and Lebanon (32-31). However, the Panthers will try not to focus as much on the scoreboard this year, according to Head Coach Alex Stewart.

“We try not to focus on goals such as wins/losses. We want to play together as a team, compete every play with relentless effort, and play to the best of our ability each game,” Stewart said.

Overall, Stewart said the team’s overall philosophy has not changed this season, but a few slight changes have been made in scheme. This season, the Panthers have approximately 60 players on the roster, matching the numbers from last year.

Stewart said he was looking forward to the 17 seniors leading the team this season. Those seniors were Riley Western, Romey Collins, Anthony Martin, Luke Hopwood, Nathaniel Liddell Jr., Jerry Padgett, Jackson Hartsough, Cooper Jarvis, Braydon Erb, Coby Tuggle, Daniel Marley, Brysen Begley, Jaedon Smith, Matthew Edison, Preston Hunt, Noah Bright, and John Mansfield.

“We have a great class of young men that are leading our program. I've had the pleasure of coaching these guys for the past four years and watching them grow as athletes and as leaders in our program,” Stewart said.

Due to the COVID-19 restriction guidelines, the Panthers have made a few changes to practices this season. However, the players have adapted well and have continued to work hard through any hurdles that have come their way, Stewart said.

“Practices have been great, and the kids have been working extremely hard. There are obviously some hurdles that we have to overcome with the COVID guidelines, but our kids are doing a great job,” Stewart said. “We have been keeping our kids in small groups to limit exposure, and we have put an emphasis on doing drills against dummies and bags instead of live drills to limit physical contact.”

Western will travel to Northwood for the scrimmage this Friday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m.