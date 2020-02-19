The Western fifth-grade A-team won the Howard County tournament earlier this month, but its season isn’t quite over yet as a few more games are left before the season finishes out.
During the tournament, the Lady Panthers (5-1) defeated Northwestern in a hard-fought game in the first round, 26-14. Although the girls won by 12 points, the game was much closer throughout the first half before the team took the lead at the end. This was the hardest game Western played so far this season, according to first-year Head Coach Curt Rawlings.
“[Northwestern] came out and played us very, very well … We kind of ran away with it at the end. But, the score was much closer than it would indicate,” Rawlings said. “We already played Northwestern once and had beat them, but then we turn around and had to play them again in the Howard County Tournament for the very first game … I was very proud of the adversity that they battled through in the very beginning of that game for basically the first half of the first half to where they stuck right with us.”
Since Kokomo Schools did not have a fifth-grade team, there were only four schools in the tournament. Eastern and Taylor played in the first game as Western and Northwestern were matching up. For the championship round, the Lady Panthers took on the Lady Comets. Western defeated Eastern 30-6, earning the county title.
With 17 girls total on the team, the A-team consisted of eight players: Ella Rawlings, Myah Powell, Raylee Summers, Livia Engle, Ayla Fouts, Madilyn Cheeseman, Aniyah Seagrave, and Marlee McKibben. The B-team consisted of nine players: Briea Finney, Lillyanna Kelser, Ryley Crumbley, Dillon Barger, Ella Overdorf, Samantha Williams, Ashlyn Morgan, Alaina Smith, and Alyssa Frazier.
During a typical practice, Rawlings and his assistant coach, Kolton Seagrave, have the girls participate in drills such as ball-handling, shooting, and defense before going over plays and finally scrimmaging at the end. Rawlings described the coaching style as more of a “teaching” style, versus an “expectation” style.
“At this age level, we are teaching the very basics from the A-team to the B-team ... We have to be able to create a foundation for them to continue on to play basketball later on in life. Some girls are going to stick with it. Some aren’t. But, the main thing is, I wanted to get them to the most exposure that they can now to see if they are really going to continue to like it and continue to play on and then build on those,” Rawlings said.
Looking ahead to the last few games of the season, Rawlings said one of his main goals was to ensure all the players on the team are exposed to A-team experience and get plenty of playing time on either team. He looks forward to seeing the continued growth of the players as they learn and understand more about the sport.
Rawlings said he was proud of all the girls on the Western team for playing with heart and continuing to work hard every game.
The Lady Panthers will play Eastern again this Wednesday, Feb. 19. They will finish out the season with Tri-Central on Monday, Feb. 24, Carroll on Tuesday, Feb. 25, Lewis Cass on Thursday, Feb. 27, and Oak Hill on Monday, March 2.