Two new coaches for Western are wasting no time in getting their girls ready to lead, and having grown up in the program themselves, they know exactly what it takes to be successful.

2020 Western graduates Brooklyn and Sammie Garber stepped up to coach the Western fifth-grade team this year and have seen success from their squad right off the bat after winning the county championship on Feb. 6 in their first year at the helm. With a total of 18 players, Sammie said there’s no shortage of firepower on the team.

“We just have a great group of girls where we feel comfortable taking out our starting five and replacing them with other people and still feeling comfortable enough to run the same stuff,” Sammie said. “We just have a lot of talent, and it’s not just five girls with the most talent. Each girl is getting lots of playing time.”

The first game in the county tournament was against Northwestern, and Western won 39-13. Because Taylor didn’t have a team this year, the team only needed to win one game to get into the championship, and that second win pushed them over the edge. Eastern was the next victim in the championship, losing to Western with a whopping score of 42-6.

Sammie said each of their players played around two quarters each game, which she said improved the development and level of talent for all 18 players.

Having coached for almost two months, Brooklyn said the experience has been rewarding. She likes watching the girls enjoy each other’s company and work together toward a common goal.

“Just watching the girls grow, not only as players but as people, is super rewarding. We can feel the benefit, and it’s really nice to have the parents of the girls and really the whole community has our back,” Brooklyn said. “CUBS is really beneficial.”

It’s more than just learning fundamentals, according to Sammie. Sure, that’s a part of it, but being able to introduce some more sophisticated schemes is key.

Sammie loves watching the girls realize they’re doing the right thing on the court, and their growth and progress she said make the job worthwhile and fulfilling.

“It’s a lot of fun because the smile on the girls’ faces when they score, when they made a good pass, when they run their plays correctly or get steals, just watching them do all that stuff, it just makes me so happy,” Sammie said. “Also coaching puts a different perspective for us playing college sports. Yes, we’re athletes, but it gives us the view of coaches in a sense. So it allows us to be better players because we’re now learning and seeing it from a different perspective.”

For Brooklyn, coaching with her sister is another way to bond and add to an already special relationship. Because the sisters know each other so well and are always on the same page, it makes it easier for the players to not question one or the other. They know the other twin is going to have the same approach.

This makes their jobs as coaches easier too, she said. It’s like having two of yourself, constantly reinforcing plays or working on the same skills with the players. It’s also been a thrill for the Garber family, she said, to see the twins in a new light, coaching versus playing.

“Our family can also come and support me and Sammie together, and that’s so special to me because family is everything to us. They’ve always had our back, and so since we only have college soccer as a sport now, they can come and support us as coaches. Our girls also see that and they realize how much support we have, and they have that support coming from our support system,” Brooklyn said.

The Western fifth-grade girls’ basketball team still has four games left on the season, and the Garber twins said they won’t be slowing down their momentum.