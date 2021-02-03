The Western fifth-grade boys ended up on top on Jan. 23, taking home the Howard County Championship after beating Northwestern in the final game.

Eli Mast led all scorers with 12, and Gavyn Hartzler put in 11 points in the effort. Coach Michael Mast said it was easily the biggest game of the season for his team.

"For us, we just really wanted to try to win for Western, to try and represent the school and county, to show that we're relevant at the moment," Mast said. "It's a big deal for the kids, and we're so proud of them. They really did play extremely hard that day. They just gave max effort, everybody in the lineup."

Mast said the Panthers were supposed to play Taylor to get into the game, but because of COVID issues involved, the team got a bye week into the championship game to play Northwestern.

Mast said the Northwestern coaches told the Western coaches after the game that nobody had come "within 30 or 40 points" of the Tigers, so getting the win was extra special.

"We knew they were big, and we have good guards. We have good, big guys too, but our big guys are tall like their guys are. Those guys are very, very big compared to our guys," he said.

It felt good to say Western's team was the best in the county this year, he said, and wouldn't have treated the game any differently based on the opponent. But everyone had heard Northwestern was really good, so to get that win was pretty satisfying, he said.

"It's always nice to beat a team that everyone in town talks about," Mast said.

Coach Ryan Hartzler has been with the team for four years, and Mast has been with them for three. They knew the kids well and knew they were capable of winning a big game like this pretty early on, Mast said.

"Yeah, we knew these kids could play on the local level for sure," Mast said. "Everybody played good. We knew we could compete."

Despite COVID restrictions, the Western team still was able to watch Northwestern play Eastern ahead of their own game. They were impressed but not intimidated. Seeing how big they were, the Panthers drew up a game plan going in.

"Once we saw how big they were and how smooth they were, we were like, 'Oh man, we're going to have to play really well today,'" Mast said.

Mission accomplished. Mast said he was happy the kids still got a chance to play in this COVID environment and was thankful his players a chance to still compete for a championship.