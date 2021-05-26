SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS — Western boys' track wins the Kokomo sectional with 126 points, followed by runner-up Northwestern (79), and third-place Kokomo (78).
More from this section
- Youth Sports Report: Greentown - Bradford Realty vs. Country Lawn and Garden
- Woods and waters with Joe Martino
- Western boys' track wins Kokomo Sectional
- Kokomo boys' golf named NCC champions
- Youth Sports Report: Russiaville - All-Seasons Contracting vs. Eriks Chevrolet
- Wabash Recovery clients get physical with ‘Coach Law’
- Kokomo Flipsters produce another regional champion
- Youth Sports Report: Taylor Southeast - MCT vs. McGavic Outdoor Power
- Youth Sports Report: Northwestern - Kokomo Grain vs. Expressions
- Youth Sports Report: Kubs League - DMW Law vs. Comfortable Climates
Most Recent
- Desert Storm vet one of few hemp growers in state
- Youth Sports Report: Greentown - Bradford Realty vs. Country Lawn and Garden
- ‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brendan Hunt on What’s in Store for Coach Beard & AFC Richmond in Season 2 (VIDEO)
- As Aaron Rodgers stays away, Packers focus on ‘the guys that are here’ — including Jordan Love
- The Price is Right!? Cities with the Highest Home Sale Prices in 2021
- Husker DL coach Tony Tuioti receives raise in newly signed contract extension
- Woods and waters with Joe Martino
- ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 6 Queens Are Ru-vealed!
- Kim Kardashian West fails first year law exam
- Naomi Campbell listened to Bob Marley as she became a mother
Most Popular
Articles
- Possible PPP fraud being investigated at apartment complex
- Two arrested after Qwik Stop robbery
- Indiana Supreme Court to determine assessed value of Southlake Mall
- UPDATE: Hobart man dies after wrecking motorcycle, police say
- Person of interest in Delphi murders has Kokomo connections
- Just committed, but now my sport is canceled
- Kokomo Schools appoints Mike Sargent as superintendent
- Daily arrest log - May 21 to 23
- Brookston Man Arrested for Triple Homicide
- Sports training complex coming to south end of Kokomo
Images
Videos
Collections
- IUK, Purdue, Ivy Tech host commencement ceremonies
- Youth Sports Report: Greentown - Kelly's Ice Cream vs. Greentown Wesleyan
- Kokomo Perspective – May 26 Issue – Mugshots
- Youth Sports Report: Russiaville - Salsbery Landscaping vs. H&R Photography
- Youth Sports Report: Kubs League - DMW Law vs. Comfortable Climates
- Kokomo Perspective – May 12 Issue – Mugshots
- Youth Sports Report: Kubs League - Hearn Dental vs. Top of the Line
- Kokomo Perspective – May 19 Issue – Mugshots
- Youth Sports Report: Kubs League Softball - Kokomo 8U Jones vs. Kokomo 8U Wimmer
- Youth Sports Report: Taylor Southeast - McGavic Outdoor Power vs. Advantage Outdoor
Plus, 'Queen of the Universe' singing competition to debut on Paramount+ in December.
Reality star Kim Kardashian West reveals she didn't pass her "baby bar" law exam.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell reveals she was listening to Bob Marley when she "became a mum" for the first time.
Michael Skloff, who composed the 'Friends' theme tune, knew that the sitcom would be "magical" as soon as he first read the script.
Wyoming juniors Keegan Cryder, Chad Muma and Xazavian Valladay were selected to the Athlon Preseason All-Mountain West football team this week.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Possible PPP fraud being investigated at apartment complex
- Two arrested after Qwik Stop robbery
- Indiana Supreme Court to determine assessed value of Southlake Mall
- UPDATE: Hobart man dies after wrecking motorcycle, police say
- Person of interest in Delphi murders has Kokomo connections
- Just committed, but now my sport is canceled
- Kokomo Schools appoints Mike Sargent as superintendent
- Daily arrest log - May 21 to 23
- Brookston Man Arrested for Triple Homicide
- Sports training complex coming to south end of Kokomo
Images
Videos
Collections
- IUK, Purdue, Ivy Tech host commencement ceremonies
- Youth Sports Report: Greentown - Kelly's Ice Cream vs. Greentown Wesleyan
- Kokomo Perspective – May 26 Issue – Mugshots
- Youth Sports Report: Russiaville - Salsbery Landscaping vs. H&R Photography
- Youth Sports Report: Kubs League - DMW Law vs. Comfortable Climates
- Kokomo Perspective – May 12 Issue – Mugshots
- Youth Sports Report: Kubs League - Hearn Dental vs. Top of the Line
- Kokomo Perspective – May 19 Issue – Mugshots
- Youth Sports Report: Kubs League Softball - Kokomo 8U Jones vs. Kokomo 8U Wimmer
- Youth Sports Report: Taylor Southeast - McGavic Outdoor Power vs. Advantage Outdoor
(The Center Square) – U.S. Senate Republicans are expected to release a proposal for a pared back infrastructure bill this week, but disagreements over increased taxes and Internal Revenue Service enforcement may be a poison pill for the negotiations.
All eight half-hour episodes will drop at once on Amazon Prime Video.
When Mike Wooley enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1989, he admitted it was all about him — he was enlisting to get more funding for college — but the tables quickly turned, and by the time he was out, it wasn’t about him at all.
Alyx Arnett
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Lebanon City Council has unanimously passed an ordinance to make Lebanon a sanctuary city for the unborn banning abortions and abortion-inducing drugs.
Lebanon City Council has unanimously passed an ordinance to make Lebanon a "sanctuary city for the unborn," banning abortions and abortion-inducing drugs
Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti received a raise and a contract extension last week.
Wyoming juniors Keegan Cryder, Chad Muma and Xazavian Valladay were selected to the Athlon Preseason All-Mountain West football team this week.
A lot has happened since the Illini basketball season ended, from player transfers to assistant coaching changes. Check out this video to get caught up.