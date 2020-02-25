Western boys’ track and field keeps workouts entertaining

While many area schools had the day off, the Western boys’ track team began official practice on Presidents’ Day last Monday.
In the midst of the winter sports season, Head Coach Gary Jewell has not had many boys at practice yet. For the few who have attended, he has found ways to create workouts for the Panthers that force them to train hard while staying entertaining.
“Sometimes we do hills. Sometimes we do some really fast stuff like short, fast sprints. Other days we go out and run 400s. Then, they just go run hills. We try to diversify the training. We keep it fresh because it’s real easy for it to become stale. You don’t want it to become stale,” Jewell said.
A year ago, Jewell started the “20-mile-an-hour club.” In the club, the athletes run a flying 10-meter dash, essentially tracking the last 10 meters of a 40-yard dash with an automatic timing system. Then, Jewell converts the time to miles per hour. The boys who run 20-miles-an-hour get to sport around bracelets displaying their accomplishment. So far, there have been four Panthers on the team with this title.
Eventually, Jewell said, he would like to have different colored bracelets to define those who ran 21-miles-an-hour, 22-miles-an-hour, etc. Jewell believed this helps motivate the athletes to try to continue getting faster. Additionally, he said the speed at the end of a race is quite pertinent.
“What I want to know is, how fast is that last 10 meters? We want to know, what is that? Because the faster that you run that point of that run has serious implications for every other race that you do,” Jewell said.
Besides timing them, Jewell has had the athletes participate in other workouts to “liven things up,” such as variations of ways to go through mini hurdles, including holding their arms out horizontally, mimicking “airplanes,” arms up to the ceiling “raising the roof,” and “pistol” where the boys keep their hands down like they’re holding pistols and keeping their arms steady, Jewell said, forcing them to work their cores.
Last year, the Panthers had 33 athletes on the team, and Jewell hopes to bring the number up this season to at least 50, with an adequate number of sprinters. According to him, the team relied on distance runner Brayden Curnutt as the top scorer, which was not ideal for track, Jewell said.
Additionally, the Panthers anticipate doing well in the throwing events as well as distance. Sophomore Evan Cress was conference champion in discus last season, and senior Hunter Cottingham was also conference champion in pole vault. Jewell said he expects Paxton Miller to do well in throws this season as well.
Looking ahead into the upcoming season, Jewell said he wants the team to be top-two at the conference meet and at sectionals. If the team is not competitive at the county meet, he said they won’t be competitive in conference or postseason. Afterward, Jewell hopes to have as many boys as possible compete at state.
“A lot of people put a lot of emphasis on win-loss records. I don’t care about win-loss records. I do care a lot about championships,” Jewell said.
Since there are no class divisions in track and field, competing at the state level is a huge individual accomplishment, he said.
“You either are or you’re not. You made the state meet; you made the state meet,” Jewell said.
The Panthers will compete in its first indoor meet next Friday, March 6, against West Lafayette at 5 p.m.