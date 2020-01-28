Western bowlers make breakthrough to state finals

For the first time in the club’s history, the high school bowling league in Howard County had two participants advance to state this past weekend.
Western bowlers Haley Harbaugh and Haydn Hunt both traveled to the Chippewa Bowl in South Bend to bowl in the semi-state tournament. Even though both bowlers qualified by small margins, according to Gerard Kelley, director of the league and coach for Western, he was proud of the advancements the students made.
“It’s great. It’s good to see two state finalists. Haley’s a senior this year. She’ll be graduating. Haydn is only a freshman. It’s rare for a freshman to qualify for the state finals … So, it’s an honor for a freshman to make it that far,” Kelley said.
Harbaugh placed eighth with a 175 first game, a 180 second game, and ended her last game with 210 points, advancing by one pin. Hunt placed 10th with a 151 first game, 235 second game, and ended his last game with 190 points, advancing by 14 pins.
Both bowlers will compete in Anderson this Saturday, Feb. 1, at Championship Lanes.
This year, the City of Firsts Conference had 36 bowlers, 26 boys and 10 girls, representing various high schools, including Western, Eastern, Tri-Central, Taylor, and Kokomo. In prior years, the conference also included Tipton, Lewis Cass, and Northwestern, but due to low participation numbers, the three schools did not have teams.
The IHSAA recently has been working to make high school bowling a sanctioned sport, but nothing official has been announced. One issue that would require attention, according to Kelley, are the high school Saturday morning bowlers who can go to tournaments and earn money to put in their SMART accounts to save for college. Although bowling has had this opportunity for many years, Kelley said, there are no other high school sports with this option and would therefore require some sort of agreement.
Kelley said recognizing bowling as a high school sanctioned sport would be beneficial to getting more kids to participate on the teams. Currently, since the sport is only intramural, the students cannot earn a varsity letter and therefore choose other winter sports ahead of bowling. Putting bowling on the same level as other school sports would create a more competitive atmosphere, he said.
Currently, the league does not cut any student who wants to join, but may come to it once the sport becomes school-sanctioned, Kelley said. There are only five students who can bowl on “varsity” in a day, but the team can work in seven with substitutes and using another lane for “junior varsity.”
“If they’re not bowling the game in varsity, they’re bowling the game in JV. They get to bowl two games every time we have a match whether it’s varsity or JV … Now, if we had high school and all of a sudden people came out, we’d probably have to have a cut because we don’t have enough lanes that they’re going to give us where we can do it. So, that would be an issue that we would probably have to work with … if we have too many people … But yet, we don’t want anybody to not have the opportunity to bowl,” Kelley said.
Many Indiana colleges have the option of competitive bowling with several scholarship opportunities available, such as Vincennes, IU, Purdue, Trine, Calumet, and Ball State, according to Kelley. College recruiters often come to the high school bowling tournaments looking for future bowlers, and a few students from Howard County have been recruited, Kelley said.
With the five-month high school season coming to an end, middle school bowling soon will start for students in grades five through eight. Sign-ups will be available on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Heritage Lanes.