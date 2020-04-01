Volleyball reached new heights during 19-20 season

The IU Kokomo Volleyball team achieved impressive results in its 2019-20 season with an overall record of 27-14, 13-3 RSC, also claiming the River States Conference Championship and a bid to the NAIA National Championship Tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.

"I am so very proud of our team this season. We battled through so much adversity and found a way to still reach our goals of winning conference and making it to the final site of the NAIA National Championship – a feat only 32 teams in the country get to experience. This group was fun to coach this season. Everyone embraced their roles and invested in one another unlike ever before. You could see the fun they were having on a daily basis, and it definitely showed on the court and on our sideline," said Head Coach Heather Hayes.

"I would like to thank our seniors Kristi Elson, Mallorie Havens, McKenna Lundy, and Mary Westover for all their commitment and dedication to our program. Not only are they the strongest academic class to graduate from our program with a cumulative 3.41 collective GPA, but they are also the only group of players to have experienced making the final site of the NAIA National Tournament twice. They have represented our program with so much class and integrity.

"I would also like to thank our assistant coach Emily Harrison. Emily has made a tremendous impact in our program and has truly invested during her time here. I know we will miss her very much as she graduates and moves on to new opportunities."

2019-20 Team Highlights:

Set overall season record of 27-14, 13-3 RSC

Had the 15th most competitive pre-season schedule in the nation

River States Conference Tournament Champions – 4th win in 5 years

Qualified for NAIA National Tournament – 5th Consecutive Year

Won First Round National Tournament Match

Advanced to Final Site of National Championship – 2nd time in program history

Finished season ranked 30th in nation

2019-20 Individual Conference Highlights:

First Team All-Conference:

Erinn Adam

Macee Rudy

Lizzie Sokeland

Conference Libero of the Year:

Macee Rudy

Champion of Character:

Mary Westover

Individual National Recognition:

Macee Rudy was named:

- AVCA NAIA Honorable Mention All-American

- AVCA All- Midcentral Region First Team

- AVCA All- Midcentral Region Libero of the Year

Rudy also ranked 15th in the nation for digs per game.

Lizzie Sokeland ranked 3rd in the nation for hitting percentage

Sokeland also was selected AVCA All- Midcentral Region First Team

Erinn Adam ranked 23rd in the nation for blocks per game



Career Milestones: