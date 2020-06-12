Volleyball announces 2020-2021 incoming freshmen: part 2

The IU Kokomo Volleyball Program completes its 2020-21 recruiting class with four more additions to its roster for the upcoming fall season.

Kaley Lyons (FR/ Fort Wayne, IN)

Freshman Kaley Lyons comes to IU Kokomo from Fort Wayne, Indiana where she attended Bishop Dwenger High School. Throughout her high school career, Lyons played volleyball all four years becoming a 2x Sectional Champion, 4x Summit Athletic Conference Champion, and the Max Preps Indiana Player of the Week. She also earned First Team All-Conference, MVP, and made the Indiana All-Star Team in 2019. Academically, Lyons received Honor Roll and IHSVCA Academic All-State recognition, while being a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Club, SADD, Spirit Club, and Decade Club. She decided to attend IU Kokomo because of Coach Heather Hayes, the team culture, and the great educational environment. It offers her the ability to play the sport that she loves and receive an education that will provide the foundation for her business career.

"I am looking forward to creating new and lifelong relationships by playing the sport that I am passionate about while receiving an education that will provide me with great opportunities in the future," said Lyons.

Lauren Townsend (FR/ Danville, IN)

Freshman Lauren Townsend joins the Cougars from Danville Community High School where she played volleyball from 2016 to 2020. She was named Captain all four years, while earning MVP and First Team All-Conference her senior year. Townsend was an active member of the Student Council, Business Professionals of America, and National Honors Society. She decided to come to IU Kokomo because of the campus, which will give her the close-knit community feel with her peers, and for the coaching staff that will push her to her full potential.

"I am looking forward to meeting and building relationships with all of the other freshman that are going to be alongside me. Also, meeting and growing bonds with the other girls that have been there and learning from them on and off the court," said Townsend.

Kelsey Hammond (FR/ Burlington, IN)

Freshman Kelsey Hammond is a native of Burlington, Indiana where she attended Carrol JR-SR High School. She was a three-sport athlete competing in volleyball, basketball, and softball. Hammond was a 1A/2A All-Star selection and All-Conference Honorable Mention in volleyball, while receiving the Defense Award and All-Conference Honorable Mention in basketball. She was recognized for her academic success earning Academic All-American and Academic All-State. Hammond was also involved in multiple extracurricular activities such as the National Honors Society, Student Council, Yearbook Club, Art Club, and the Student Mentoring Program. She decided to come to IU Kokomo because she was looking for a school that offered a competitive volleyball program and a good education.

"I am most looking forward to meeting new people and making new friends. Also, being a member of the team will allow me to create new bonds that will last forever," said Hammond.

Tori Wilkinson (FR/ Jamestown, IN)

Freshman Tori Wilkinson comes to IU Kokomo from Jamestown, Indiana where she attended Western Boone JR-SR High School. She was also a three-sport athlete competing in volleyball, basketball, and track throughout her high school career. Wilkinson led her conference in kills, made First Team All-Conference, and was a 2x Sectional Champion in volleyball. She also found success on the basketball court, earning First and Second Team All-Conference, a Sectional Championship in 2019, and is the current season record holder for rebounds. Academically, Wilkinson was selected as Western Boone Student of the Month and was a six-year student representative. She was a member of the Kiwanis Leadership Club, Key Club, FCA, and Choir, while being an active member within her community by volunteering at multiple events and organizations. She decided to come to IU Kokomo because of the Nursing Program and for the academic qualities that the school offers.

"I am excited to meet the girls and be a part of a successful volleyball team. I loved the energy and positive vibes this team portrayed, and I can't wait to move in with my roommate who is also playing volleyball," said Wilkinson.