Volleyball announces 2020-2021 incoming freshmen: part 1

Kokomo, Ind. – The IU Kokomo Volleyball Program announces five new additions to its 2020-21 roster for the upcoming fall season.

Brooke Kitner (FR/ Lincoln, IL)

Freshman Brooke Kitner joins the Cougars from Lincoln Community High School where she played volleyball all four years along with basketball her freshman and sophomore year. Throughout her high school career, she earned All-Conference Second Team recognition, two MVP titles, and made the Central Illinois All-Star Team in 2019. She decided to attend IU Kokomo because she made a connection with the team on her first visit and respects Head Coach Heather Hayes and her coaching philosophies. Kitner also decided to attend IU Kokomo because of the outstanding Nursing Program and for the connection the faculty has with the athletic programs.

"I am excited to meet a lot of new people and grow not only as a player but as a person. I am also very excited to see where Coach Hayes will be able to take my career during my time at IU Kokomo."

Lorelei Porter (FR/ Fishers, IN)

Freshman Lorelei Porter comes to IU Kokomo from Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Indiana. While playing volleyball throughout her high school career, she also excelled academically earning National Merit commendation, summa cum laude, honor roll recognition, while also being an active member of the National Honor Society. She decided to attend IU Kokomo due to the size and atmosphere of the campus, and for the opportunity to receive her degree for a great price.

"I am so excited to be a part of a group of like-minded individuals. Improving and competing are some of my top priorities, but so is academic success and working together as a team."

Alyvia Smith (FR/ Muncie, IN)

Freshman Alyvia Smith is a native of Muncie, Indiana where she attended Wapahani High School. She was a three-sport athlete, participating in volleyball, softball, and basketball. Her volleyball career consisted of a 2A State Championship and 2A State Runner-up finish, while earning First-Team All-State, All-Conference, All-County, 2A All-District and a spot on the 2A All-Star North team. Smith was also a member of the National Honors Society, Raiders Against Destructive Decisions (RADD), and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). She graduated top 15 in her class with a perfect 4.0+ GPA. She decided to attend IU Kokomo for its campus and the opportunity to play under Head Coach Heather Hayes, who she believes will make her a better person and player.

"I'm excited about the competitive culture and for the chance to join a team that loves the sport just as much as I do. I can't wait to make friends that will last a lifetime."

Audrey Strawsma (FR/ Fowler, IN)

Freshman Audrey Strawsma joins the Cougars from Fowler, Indiana where she attended Benton Central High School. She played volleyball and basketball all four years, earning MVP once, All-Conference twice, and the Mental Attitude award three times throughout her volleyball career. She also found success in basketball with three Sectional Championships, two Regional Championships, and one runner-up finish in the State Final Tournament. Academically, Strawsma was a member of the National Honors Society, Spanish Honor Society, and earned a seat on The Council of Academic Excellence for two years. She was also voted Class President both her junior and senior year, while being an active member of the Interact Club, Never Be Alone (NBA) Program and a volunteer-based club where she did work throughout her local community. She decided to attend IU Kokomo because it is the right fit for her, and she felt comfortable and welcomed on campus.

"As a part of the IUK volleyball team, I am looking forward to competing at a high level and getting the chance to play with people who love the game as much as I do."

Lydia Hubbard (FR/ Forsyth, IL)

Freshman Lydia Hubbard comes to IU Kokomo from Maroa-Forsyth High School in Forsyth, Illinois where she competed in volleyball all four years and softball her freshman and sophomore year. Throughout her high school volleyball career, she earned First Team All-Conference, Third Team All-Conference, and First Team All-County. She was also a two-time All-Tournament Team awardee and received MaxPreps/AVCA Player of the Week. Hubbard was voted President of the Spanish Honor Society and Treasurer of the National Honor Society, while being an active member of SADD and FCA. She decided to attend IU Kokomo because of the academic reputation in her field of study (biology), which would also allow her to study abroad. She also fell in love with the caring, honest, and highly competitive team culture that the Volleyball Program upholds.

"I am looking forward to competing at the next level and growing in the sport, but I'm also looking forward to becoming a member of the IU Kokomo volleyball family. One of the reasons I chose IUK was how close the players on the team are and how close they are with the coaching staff. Coach Hayes' philosophy of accountability and care for each team member resonated with me and I absolutely cannot wait to be a part of the IUK volleyball family!"