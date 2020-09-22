Undefeated Russiaville 8U wins 2020 title

Not even a pandemic could stop the momentum of the Russiaville 8U (eight and under) team from winning the 2020 Town and Country Tournament last month.

The eight-team, double-elimination tournament was held in Mentone from July 31 to Aug. 2.

Russiaville went undefeated in four games to upset the 2019 champions Alexandria, which came out of the losers bracket after suffering its first loss to Russiaville in the first round.

If it sounds like deja vu, it is. In 2018, the Russiaville 8U team secured the state championship over Northwestern to cap off another undefeated run in the 50th anniversary of the tournament.

New normal

Just two years later, circumstances at the ballpark (and everywhere else) were quite different.

The 2020 version of America’s pastime brought unprecedented challenges: social distancing, face coverings, and discouraged team celebrations and high-fives.

Additionally, the Russiaville Youth Baseball League (RYBL) pushed the start of the season to August and canceled plans to play in any postseason tournaments due to COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

In other words, although composed of RYBL players and coaches, the league itself couldn’t pay or sponsor the team’s involvement. If the team wanted tournament play, the Russiaville 8U team was on its own.

Manager DeWayne Ewing wasn’t ready to pack it in, however.

“Certainly the current pandemic placed some doubt surrounding our ability to play because of all the uncertainty. Then the Town and Country directors sent out information indicating they were going to have a tournament this year,” he said.

Ewing, along with coaches Ryan Hartzler, Ross Sullivan, and John Crume presented the opportunity to the parents and kids, and Ewing said everyone was on board.

“We knew we had a special group of kids with a real chance to win the tournament. We wanted to give the kids an opportunity to achieve that goal,” Ewing said. “Kids only have so many opportunities in life to be champions, and we all felt strongly that if the opportunity presented itself, we would take it.”

The 2020 Russiaville 8U squad participated in the 2019 8U tournament as a 7U team, he explained. Playing the odds was no stranger to this team, and the experience gave them an edge.

Their first practice was only two weeks before their first game, but Ewing said it came down to a simple recipe: a bond among the players and a focus to do things the right way.

“They are just a great group of kids. They play hard, they work hard, they listen to instruction ... Anyone that has been around this group would agree that they are special. They have a bond on and off the field which makes them tough to deal with as a unit. They do not want to let each other down,” he said.